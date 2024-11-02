 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H2'ed 11/2/24

The More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 40 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Warn Anew by Bandy X. Lee

14 comments

Blair Gelbond
The Charlottesville Terrorist, aka the Pittsburgh Terrorist; aka the El Paso Terrorist, etc.
The Charlottesville Terrorist, aka the Pittsburgh Terrorist; aka the El Paso Terrorist, etc.
(Image by Spencer Means)   Details   DMCA
Selections from The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump

BY Harper West, MA, LLP, Psychotherapist | January 25, 2021

The following are excerpts from an earlier version...

Four years ago, psychiatrists and authors Dr. Robert Jay Lifton and Dr. Bandy Lee, among others, felt a duty to warn the country about dangerous possibilities stemming from a man who lacked the mental fitness to be president. With Dr. Lee as editor, they joined with other experts to publish The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Professionals Assess a President.

The book went on to become an instant number one bestseller in 2017 and a second edition added ten additional chapters. The authors have also written hundreds of articles and spoken out in the news media about the continuous crisis that was the Trump presidency

World Mental Health Coalition


As a bookend to the Trump era, one of the book's contributors, psychotherapist Harper West, compiled excerpts from each of the essays in the original book. Even these brief selections show that at a time when few were speaking out about Trump's pathological personality, these experts were extremely prescient in their predictions about a wide range of aspects of Trump's behaviors, including the psychological impact on the country.

As you read these, remember the authors were writing four years ago and yet their statements sound as if they could be describing Trump's most recent behaviors. Clearly, he did not become more "presidential." In fact his behaviors all worsened, as was predicted. We can take heart, however, that the authors offer not only a roadmap to preventing future authoritarians, but also words of advice for moving forward past Trumpism.

Foreward: Our Witness to Malignant Normality, by Robert Jay Lifton

"[Trump] has also, in various ways, violated our American institutional requirements and threatened the viability of American democracy. Yet, because he is president and operates within the broad contours and interactions of the president, there is a tendency to view what he does as simply part of our democratic process - that is, as politically and even ethically normal. In this way, a dangerous president becomes normalized, and malignant normality comes to dominate our governing (or, one could say, our antigoverning) dynamic." (p. xvi-xvii)

Prologue, by Judith Lewis Herman, M.D., and Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

"A man can be both evil and mentally compromised - which is a more frightening proposition. Power not only corrupts but also magnifies existing psychopathologies, even as it creates new ones. Fostered by the flattery of underlings and the chants of crowds, a political leader's grandiosity may morph into grotesque delusions of grandeur. Sociopathic traits may be amplified as the leader discovers that he can violate the norms of civil society and even commit crimes with impunity. And the leader who rules through fear, lies, and betrayal may become increasingly isolated and paranoid, as the loyalty of even his closest confidants must forever be suspect." (p. 7)

Introduction: Our Duty to Warn, by Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

"Possibly the oddest experience in my career as a psychiatrist has been to find that the only people not allowed to speak about an issue are those who know the most about it. Hence, truth is suppressed. Yet, what if that truth, furthermore, harbored dangers of such magnitude that it could be the key to future human survival?" (p. 11)

Unbridled and Extreme Present Hedonism, by Philip Zimbardo, Ph.D., and Rosemary Sword

"In Donald Trump, we have a frightening Venn diagram consisting of three circles: the first is extreme present hedonism; the second, narcissism; and the third, bullying behavior. These three circles overlap in the middle to create an impulsive, immature, incompetent person who, when in the position of ultimate power, easily slides into the role of tyrant, complete with family members sitting at his proverbial 'ruling table.' Like a fledgling dictator, he plants psychological seeds of treachery in sections of our populace that reinforce already negative attitudes." (p. 44)

Pathological Narcissism and Politics, by Craig Malkin, Ph.D.

"When it comes to the question of whether or not someone who's mentally ill can function, danger is the key - to self or others. This is where pathological narcissism and politics can indeed become a toxic, even lethal mix. When peace at home and abroad are at stake - not just the feelings of coworkers, friends, or partners - pathological narcissism unchecked could lead to World War III." (p. 60)

I Wrote the Art of the Deal with Donald Trump: His Self-Sabotage is Rooted in his Past, by Tony Schwartz

"Trump can devolve into survival mode on a moment's notice. Look no further than the thousands of tweets he has written attacking his personal enemies over the past year. In neurochemical terms, when he feels threatened or thwarted, Trump moves into a fight-or-flight state. His amygdala is triggered, his hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis activates, and his prefontal cortex - the part of the brain that makes us capable of rationality and reflection - shuts down. He reacts rather than reflects, and damn the consequences. This is what makes his access to the nuclear codes so dangerous and frightening." (p. 72-3)

Trump's Trust Deficit is the Core Problem, Gail Sheehy, Ph.D.

"The narcissism and paranoia are issues, but the bigger concern is that Donald Trump trusts no one. This will be his downfall - maybe ours." (p. 75) "Beneath the grandiose behavior of every narcissist lies the pit of fragile self-esteem. What if, deep down, the person whom Trump trusts least is himself? The humiliation of being widely exposed as a 'loser,' unable to bully through the actions he promised during the campaign, could drive him to prove he is, after all, a 'killer.' In only the first four months of his presidency, he teed up for starting a war in three places, Syria, Afghanistan, and North Korea. It is up to Congress, backed by the public, to restrain him." (p. 81)

Sociopathy, Lance Dodes, M.D.

"Donald Trump's speech and behavior show that he has severe sociopathic traits. The significance of this cannot be overstated. While there have surely been American presidents who could be said to be narcissistic, none have shown sociopathic qualities to the degree seen in Mr. Trump. Correspondingly, none have been so definitively and so obviously dangerous. Democracy requires respect and protection for multiple points of view, concepts that are incompatible with sociopathy. The need to be seen as superior, when coupled with lack of empathy or remorse for harming other people, are in fact the signature characteristics of tyrants, who seek the control and destruction of all who oppose them, as well as loyalty to themselves instead of to the country they lead. " Mr. Trump's sociopathic characteristics are undeniable. They create a profound danger for America's democracy and safety. Over time these characteristics will only become worse, either because Mr. Trump will succeed in gaining more power and more grandiosity with less grasp on reality, or because he will engender more criticism producing more paranoia, more lies, and more enraged destruction." (p. 91-2)

Donald Trump Is: a) Bad b) Mad, c) All of the Above, by John D. Gartner, Ph.D.

"Let's put these two moving parts together, bad and mad. Trump is a profoundly evil man exhibiting malignant narcissism. His worsening hypomania is making him increasingly more irrational, grandiose, paranoid, aggressive, irritable, and impulsive. Trump is bad, mad, and getting worse. He evinces the most destructive and dangerous collection of psychiatric symptoms possible for a leader. The worst-case scenario is now our reality." (p. 107)

Why 'Crazy Like a Fox' versus 'Crazy Like a Crazy' Really Matters: Delusional Disorder, Admiration of Brutal Dictators, the Nuclear Codes, and Trump, by Michael J. Tansey, Ph.D.

"If, in fact, DT harbors an underlying delusional disorder, from a clinical perspective, his delusions would likely be grandiose and paranoid in nature. This would help us to answer once and for all the question of why, during the 2016 presidential campaign and beyond, DT has repeatedly and openly expressed admiration for Kim Jong-Un of North Korea, Bashar al-Assad of Syria, Iraq's Saddam Hussein, and especially Vladimir Putin. There is considerable evidence to suggest that absolute tyranny is DT's wet dream. The unopposed dictator is the embodiment of the ability to demand adulation on the one hand and to eradicate all perceived enemies with the simple nod of the head on the other." (p. 115-116)

Cognitive Impairment, Dementia, and POTUS, by David M. Reiss, M.D.

"No reasonable person would want someone with compromised cognitive/intellectual functioning to serve as POTUS. However, to date, there is no process or procedure (beyond voluntary release of medical records) that provides the public with any reliable knowledge regarding whether a candidate for the office of POTUS suffers from cognitive impairment or is at high risk for cognitive degeneration." (p. 133)

Donald J. Trump, Alleged Incapacitated Person: Mental Incapacity, the Electoral College and the Twenty-Fifth Amendment, by James A. Herb, Esq.

"Once, when I tuned in to watch a Trump rally on TV, he was reciting lyrics from a song titled, 'The Snake,' about a tenderhearted woman who rescues a half-frozen snake, only to be fatally bitten by it once it has revived. The snake says, 'You knew damn well I was a snake before you took me in.' I thought Trump was speaking about himself, and the American people were the tenderhearted woman. It turned out he was speaking about immigrants as being vicious snakes." (p. 137-8)

Should Psychiatrists Refrain from Commenting on Trump's Psychology? By Leonard J. Glass, M.D., M.P.H.

"Donald Trump's presidency confronts the psychiatric profession and, much more important, our country with the challenge of dealing with an elected leader whose psychological style (marked by impulsivity, insistence on his own infallibility, vengeful retaliation, and unwarranted certainty in uncertain circumstances) is a profound impediment to sound decision making and presages the erratic and ill-considered exercise of enormous power." (p. 158)

On Seeing What You See and Saying What You Know: A Psychiatrist's Responsibility, by Henry J. Friedman, M.D.

"A paranoid, hypersensitive, grandiose, ill-informed leader such as Donald Trump, who has surrounded himself with a Cabinet and a set of advisers who either are unable to bring him out of his paranoid suspicions and insistences or, worse, identify with his positions, represents a multidimensional threat to our country and the world." (p. 166)

The Issue is Dangerousness, Not Mental Illness, by James Gilligan, M.D.

"If we are silent about the numerous says in which Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened violence, incited violence, or boasted about his own violence, we are passively supporting and enabling the dangerous and naïve mistake of treating him as if he were a 'normal' president or a 'normal' political leader. He is not, and it is our duty to say so, and to say it publicly. He is unprecedentedly and abnormally dangerous." (p. 178)

A Clinical Case for the Dangerousness of Donald J. Trump, by Diane Jhueck, L.M.H.C., D.M.H.P.

"As the ultimate representative of our nation, Donald J. Trump is normalizing previously outrageous behaviors, negatively impacting everyone from leaders of other nations to our own children. " He exhibits extreme denial of any feedback that does not affirm his self-image and psychopathic tendencies, which affords him very limited ability to learn and effectively adjust to the requirements of the office of president. Rather, he consistently displays a revenge-oriented response to any such feedback. Holding this office at once feeds his grandiosity and claws at the fragile sense of self underneath it. His patterns of behavior while in the role of president of the United States have potentially dire impact on every individual living not only in this nation but across the entire globe. " Trump is and has demonstrated himself to be a danger to others - not just one person or a few, but possibly to all others." (p. 193)

Health, Risk, and the Duty to Protect the Community, by Howard H. Covitz, Ph.D. A.B.P.P.

"Donald Trump has displayed, frequently, all six of the characteristics that I and many other mental health professionals associate with severe character pathology. " I believe it is my ethical responsibility to work within the confines of the law to have Mr. Trump psychologically and psychiatrically examined - or in the absence of his willingness to do so, to have him removed from office." (p. 206-7)

New Opportunities for Therapy in the Age of Trump, by William J. Doherty, Ph.D.

"The boundary between the personal and public has ruptured in the age of Trump" [B]efore Trump, we therapists who felt comfortable in the mainstream of a democratic society could assume that our therapist 'hat' and our citizen 'hat' were separate." (p. 207) " "[T]o truly fulfill the potential of our professional role in a democracy, we have to be active outside our offices. I feel passionately that we're healers with something important to offer our neighbors and communities. Here's a short definition of the concept of the citizen therapist: A citizen therapist works with people in the office and the community on coping productively with public stress and becoming active agents of their personal and civic lives. Citizen-therapist work is not separate from the traditional practice of psychological and interpersonal healing - it's integrated with it." (p. 215)

Trauma, Time, Truth, and Trump: How a President Freezes Healing and Promotes Crisis, by Betty P. Teng, M.F.A., L.M.S.W.

"Looking through the lens of trauma treatment, it is of particular concern that we find ourselves in a perfect storm where we have, as our U.S. president, a narcissist fixed on broadcasting his own unilateral and inconsistent versions of reality in a climate driven by Internet media channels that produce information so quickly that they privilege falsehoods over truth. It is a tenet of trauma therapy to validate our patients' truths." (p. 229) " "Thus, it is traumatizing to have, in the White House, a president and an administration intent on confounding 'full communication by manipulating the truth to serve their own ends." (p. 230) "In trauma therapy, we see the corrosive long-term effects upon the human spirit when an individual's truth and reality are denied, particularly when those individuals grapple with traumas that take away their sense of subjectivity and self-efficacy. In his constant attempts to redefine the truth against the wrongdoings he has enacted, Donald Trump behaves like an aggressive perpetrator who fundamentally has no respect for the rights and subjectivities of those in American society who disagree with him. He shows this through his insistence on overpowering and shaming individuals who will not bend to his opinion or his will. From my stance as a trauma therapist, it is heartbreaking to see the damage Donald Trump is wreaking upon American society. It is a perpetration, creating deep wounds from which, I fear, it will already take us years to heal." (p. 231).

Trump Anxiety Disorder: The Trump Effect on the Mental Health of Half the Nation and Special Populations, by Jennifer Contarino Panning, Psy.D.

"Symptoms associated with Trump anxiety disorder include: feeling a loss of control; helplessness ruminations/worries, especially about the uncertain sociopolitical climate while Trump is in office; and a tendency toward excessive social media consumption. In fact, the polarization that this has created has caused a deep divide between families and friends of differing political beliefs. Trump's specific personality characteristics, and his use of psychological manipulation tools such as gaslighting, lying, and blaming, are described as contributing factors to Trump anxiety disorder." (p. 237)

In Relationship with an Abusive President, by Harper West, M.A., L.L.P.

"A fundamental problem with a Trump presidency is not merely that his poorly thought-out policies may harm us. It is that his character defects will normalize immoral Other-blaming behaviors and encourage their full expression among those who may have previously been held in check by expectations of socially acceptable behavior. If the recent uptick in racial violence is an indicator, Trump has given his followers a green light to act out. Just as the trauma of witnessing domestic violence damages children, an emotionally immature president can affect the future of our nation regarding moral behavior, cultural stability, and psychological wellness.

Other-blamers can be restrained only by prompt, calm boundary setting and enforcement of moral and social norms. Without these influences, Other-blamers grow in boldness and their presumption of power. Other-blamers will take as much ground as they can get.

We must resist, not only to contain Trump 's behaviors, but also to signal to his followers that abusive behavior is not appropriate. Unfortunately, now that millions of Other-blamers have been encouraged by Trump to misbehave, it may be impossible to get that genie back in the bottle." (p. 256-7)

Birtherism and the Deployment of the Trumpian Mind-set, by Luba Kessler, M.D.

"It remains our challenge to right the political, civic, and interpersonal relations needed for the mutual benefit of the present and future American generations: white, black, and any Other. In order to rise to the challenge, we need the courage of truth and awareness. We need to question rationalized public policies that maintain segregation and inequality; be it at the voting booth or in judicial or police protection. We need to tune into and question habits of prejudice and bigotry. We need to probe better the stereotypes of our culture and of ourselves. Such an examination will inoculate our civic consciousness against the lies masquerading as truth. We will choose worthy leaders aware of their responsibility to represent the integrity of this nation's essential values. Birtherism shows Donald Trump not only as unworthy but as dangerous to the nation's central tenet: E pluribus unum. It is not negotiable." (p. 266)

Trump's Daddy Issues: A Toxic Mix for America, by Steve Wruble, M.D.

"As I observe President Trump's behavior, I imagine that there is a good chance he identifies with his father's aggressive business style and parenting, and is now employing that orientation to his role as president. In psychology, this is called identification with the aggressor. At first, it may appear counter-intuitive to identify with an aggressor who has abused his position of power to take advantage. However, our brains often use this early relationship as a template to shape our future behaviors. We are attracted to the power we witness from our powerless position. We can be hungry for the same power that we originally resented or even fought against." (p. 273)

Trump and the American Collective Psyche, by Thomas Singer, M.D.

"[O]ne of the most disturbing thoughts about the Trump presidency is that he has taken up residence not just in the White House but in the psyches of each and every one of us. We are going to have to live with him rattling around inside us, all of us at the mercy of his impulsive and bullying whims, as he lashes out at whatever gets under his skin in the moment with uniformed, inflammatory barbs." (p. 294)

Who Goes Trump? Tyranny as a Triumph of Narcissism, by Elizabeth Mika, M.A., L.C.P.C.

"The tyrant's narcissism is the main attractor of his followers, who project their hopes and dreams onto him. The more grandiose his sense of his own self and his promises to his fans, the greater their attraction and the stronger their support" Through the process of identification, the tyrant's followers absorb his omnipotence and glory and imagine themselves as powerful as he is, the winners in the game of life. This identification heals the followers' narcissistic wounds, but also tends to shut down their reason and conscience, allowing them to engage in immoral and criminal behaviors with a sense of impunity engendered by this identification." (p. 305)

The Loneliness of Fateful Decisions: Social Contexts and Psychological Vulnerability, by Edwin B. Fisher, Ph.D.

"Reflecting the interplay of personal and social, narcissistic concerns for self and a preoccupation with power may initially shape and limit those invited to the narcissistic leader's social network. Sensitivity to slights and angry reactions to them may further erode it. Those left tend to be indulgent of the individual and to persist for other gains. Either way, the advice and counsel they provide are liable to be guided by their motives for persisting." (p. 336)

He's Got the World In His Hands and his Finger on the Trigger: The Twenty-Fifth Amendment Solution, by Nanette Gartrell, M.D., and Dee Mosbacher, M.D., Ph.D.

"All in all, Mr. Trump's hostile, impulsive, provocative, suspicious, and erratic conduct poses a grave threat to our national security." The Twenty-Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution addresses presidential disability and succession" We (Drs. Gartrell and Mosbacher) call on Congress to act now within these provisions to create an independent, impartial panel of investigators to evaluate Mr. Trump's fitness to fulfill the duties of the presidency. We urge Congress to pass legislation to ensure that future presidential and vice-presidential candidates are evaluated by this professional panel before the general election, and that the sitting president and vice president be assessed on an annual basis." (p. 348)

Compiled by Harper West

***

It must be noted that this is the man Jill Stein would like to see in the Oval Office. Trump constitutes an existential threat to humanity and life on Earth as a whole.

In turn, Stein is functioning much like an "enabler" (e.g. a spouse) in an alcoholic family - behaving in a way that supports the alcoholic in their continued addiction.

The above quotes make it clear that both Trump and Stein are playing a very dangerous game.

I work as a psychotherapist with an emphasis on transformational learning - a blend of psychoanalytic and transpersonal approaches, and am the author of Self Actualization and Unselfish Love and co-author of Families Helping Families: Living with (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Donald Trump Criminal; Donald Trump Hate; Mental Illness; Trump Attacks Media As Enemy Of The People; Trump Cruelty; Warning
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
IMAGINING OUR FUTURE: PERILS AND PROMISE Story 1: The Global Brain Is Waking Up

Toward a Mature Global Civilization

Imagining our Future" FORWARD INTO THE PAST - A New Birth: Interbeing

Transcending Paradigms Pt. 10: Primitive Humans > The Trauma of Modern Society > Global Citizens

Enzo and our Planetary Marathon

The Progress of the Soul

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

I find it quite bizarre that I am advocating so strongly for a democratic candidate. I have voted in major elections, but half-heartedly, knowing how much goes on in back rooms (including "rooms" like The Trilateral Commission, the Bilderberg Group, and the Council on Foreign Relations).

Yet, this round it seems absolutely clear that we cannot afford a fellow who gives every indication of having malignant narcissism and dementia - anywhere near the presidency of the most powerful and lethal country in the world.

Trump's uncontrolled impulsivity, murderous fantasies and compulsive need to destroy (See: "shoot a man in the middle of Fifth Avenue," Liz Cheney in front of a firing squad, 400,000 preventable Covid deaths) --- all suggest that incarceration or institutionalization, rather than The White House would be ideal,

Submitted on Saturday, Nov 2, 2024 at 6:18:32 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

I've been observing the intensity of my own involvement on OEN during this election cycle. I've noticed the passion that has infused my writing. Of course, I'm not alone in this.

But I do try to practice mindfulness/self-awareness and contemplate what I see.

I'm aware that I was born into a family and ethnicity whose genealogy involved persecution. No doubt this sensitized me to oppression of all kinds. in my personal and professional life, I had - like many of us - also encountered plenty of "Little Hitlers. "And I could perceive the damage - big and small - that they can wreak for others.

Meanwhile, spiritual practice and studies also played a role in helping me to see the oneness of all beings. And my practice of psychotherapy helped me to see that there are times when destructive illusions need to be challenged - for another person's benefit. That this kind of strong confrontation can be a gift, even when it is uncomfortable for all concerned.

In Trump and Netanyahu I perceived the worst that humans are capable of. And that - to the degree it is humanly possible - they need to be prevented from attaining power. As I see it, to do otherwise is to shirk my own deep sense of responsibility.

We find ourselves in the unenviable situation of Stein's adamant protest of one person guilty of crimes against humanity (Bibi) potentially leading to the ascension of someone, who is perhaps even more disturbed (i.e. Trump). It seems clear that DJT, if elected president can be predicted to do much more damage than his twin in Israel.

So, I saw this narrow window as one in which I wanted to act as strongly as I could - while acknowledging my own limits. The feeling was "OK, this needs to be done and to take priority to the degree I have the time and energy to make a contribution." From this perspective, I knew that I could extend myself for a brief period of time - and in the process feel that I did what I could do to stand for humanity and the Biosphere.

I hope we will all be able to enjoy a calmer, more sanguine time after Nov 5.

We shall see.


Submitted on Sunday, Nov 3, 2024 at 3:06:19 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

"Forged in the crucible of totalitarianism, Political Ponerology is written by psychiatrist Dr. Andrew M. Lobaczewski, who draws on his experience and clinical insight during the decades he spent under the crushing heel of the Nazi and Communist regimes.

"Decades ahead of its time, and brimming with unique insights and depth of vision, Political Ponerology explores a genus of highly adapted and charming psychopaths who bend political parties, institutions, and media to their depraved worldview, dividing and hypnotizing entire populations, and paving a virtuous path to genocide, mass repression, and gulags.

"From the darkness of past regimes, Political Ponerology brings you the keys to understanding and protecting yourself from today's spellbinding ideologues, and tomorrow's dictators."

***

Although the style of this book can involve some rough going, I found the principles to be well worth contemplating.

The dangers of a Trump presidency extend beyond the man, his pathology or his dark minions and party.

What's worse than one tyrant?

A rabid pack of feral, cunning, semi-intelligent, organized beings in positions of political power.

We really do need to become more savvy about this stuff. To call these beings "animals" is to give innocent animals a bad name.

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 3, 2024 at 3:26:03 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

In addition to the damage done to the discourse (the degrading of language itself by DJT), there is also suggestion - to the ultra-suggestable - that one doesn't need to be in reality or see things as they are. In a sense this an assault on reality itself - even if it is doomed to failure. Like the song: "I fought the law (reality) and the law won."

DJT whole MO is self-indulgence. He's going to have his way or someone's going to pay. Reality doesn't figure into the equation. It will conform to what I say and what I want - or else - there will be hell to pay.

Thus, Donald has absolutely no regard for truth per say. He'll say that anything is true, as long as it is what he prefers to be true. And of course, he's getting worse with the stress of the election and how it is wearing on him. He is unraveling before our eyes.

But then we come to - pardon my french - the maggots - his minions. His message to them (which they evidently absorb/incorporate whole as a snake might swallow a mouse) is that what he says and what they want to be true - is true - whether or not it is. This is another way that Trump continues to assault - and destroy - others.

As Ram Dass once mused about George W. Bush: "What a terrible incarnation."

Submitted on Monday, Nov 4, 2024 at 5:24:46 PM

Robert Gormley

(Member since Dec 12, 2009), 2 fans, 1757 comments
  New Content

The most disturbing thing about all this is that 50% of the country support this guy.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 4, 2024 at 5:57:01 PM

Indent
Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Yes, I agree.

I'll post something by Thom Hartmann on the similarities time when Hitler was coming to power --- with the support of "minions."

Pretty scary stuff.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 4, 2024 at 6:58:00 PM

Indent
Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
Reply to Robert Gormley:   New Content

Thom Hartmann: "How He Did It" PART 1

The Nazis in America are now "out." This morning, former Republican Joe Scarborough explicitly compared Trump and his followers to Hitler and his Brownshirts on national television. They're here.

At the same time, America's richest man is retweeting antisemitism, rightwing influencers and radio/TV hosts are blaming "Jews and liberals" for the "invasion" of "illegals" to "replace white people," and the entire GOP is embracing candidates and legislators who encourage hate and call for violence.

Are there parallels between the MAGA takeover of the GOP and the Nazi takeover of the German right in the 1930s?

It began with a national humiliation: defeat in war. For Germany, it was WWI; for America is was two wars George W. Bush and Dick Cheney lied us into as part of their 2004 "wartime president" re-election strategy (which had worked so well for Nixon with Vietnam in 1972 and Reagan with Grenada in 1984).

Hitler fought in WWI but later blamed Germany's defeat on the nation being "stabbed in the back" by liberal Jews, their fellow travelers, and incompetent German military leadership.

Trump cheered on Bush's invasion of Iraq, but later lied and claimed he'd opposed the war. Both blamed the nation's humiliation on the incompetence or evil of their political enemies.

The economic crisis caused by America's Republican Great Depression had gone worldwide and Hitler used the gutting of the German middle class (made worse by the punishing Treaty of Versailles) as a campaign issue, promising to restore economic good times.

Trump pointed to the damage forty years of neoliberalism had done to the American middle class and promised to restore blue-collar prosperity. Hitler promised he would "make Germany great again"; Trump campaigned on the slogan: "Make America Great Again."

Both tried to overthrow their governments by violence and failed, Hitler in a Bavarian beer hall and Trump on January 6th. Both then turned to legal means to seize control of their nations.

Hitler's scapegoats were Jews, gays, and liberals. "There are only two possibilities," he told a Munich crowd in 1922. "Either victory of the Aryan, or annihilation of the Aryan and the victory of the Jew."

He promised "I will get rid of the 'communist vermin'," "I will take care of the 'enemy within'," "Jews and migrants are poisoning Aryan blood," and "One people, one nation, one leader."

Trump's scapegoats were Blacks, Muslims, immigrants, and liberals.

He said he will "root out" "communists " and radical left thugs that live like vermin"; he would destroy "the threat from within"; migrants are "poisoning the blood of our country"; and that under Trump's leadership America will become "One people, one family, one glorious nation."

**

On April 7, 2020 all three TV networks, The New York Times and The Washington Post all lead with the breaking story that Black people were dying at about twice the rate of white people from Covid. The Times headline, for example, read: "Black Americans Bear the Brunt as Deaths Climb."

A month earlier Trump had shut down the country, but when this report came out he and Kushner did an immediate turnabout, demanding that mostly minority "essential workers" get back to work.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 4, 2024 at 8:22:11 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

Window into 1939 Nazi Rally Madison Square Garden, NYC. (Wikipedia)

"On February 20, 1939, a Nazi rally took place at Madison Square Garden, organized by the German American Bund. More than 20,000 people attended, and Fritz Julius Kuhn was a featured speaker. The Bund billed the event, which took place two days before George Washington's Birthday, as a pro-"Americanism" rally; the stage at the event featured a huge portrait of George Washington with swastikas on each side....

"West Coast leader Hermann Schwinn chose to denounce the Jewish control of Hollywood and news industries, claiming "Everything inimical to those Nations which have freed themselves of alien domination is 'News' to be played up and twisted to fan the flames of hate in the hearts of Americans, whereas the Menace of Anti-National, God-Hating Jewish-Bolshevism, is deliberately minimized...."

"...he was subdued in an effective routine of punches and stomps which exemplified an 'uncanny replication of Nazi thuggery' [as] a pack of uniformed men blast[ed] away with fists and boots on a lone Jewish victim."

"Later identified as 26-year-old plumbing assistant Isadore Greenbaum, the lone victim was pulled away by a team of police, saving the young man from serious injury.

"Attempting to control the riled-up crowd, Kuhn delivered his rousing finish, advocating the establishment of an America which would be ruled by White Gentiles, free from a Jewish Hollywood and news. 'The Bund is open to you, provided you are sincere, of good character, of White Gentile Stock, and an American Citizen imbued with patriotic zeal. Therefore: Join!'

As Kuhn exited the stage, 20 thousand Bund members chanted 'Free America! Free America! Free America!' in the biggest Nazi rally in United States history.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 4, 2024 at 11:19:04 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

The More Dangerous State of the World, the Need for Fit Leadership, and the Much More Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, Part 3

A Further Summary of Expert Opinions by U.S. Security and Mental Health Professionals

Rear Admiral Michael Smith, founder of National Securities Leaders of America, who spearheaded a letter with 700 signatures to the New York Times, spoke into Trump's fitness to be able to respond to national security challenges.

He said the President's character is the most important aspect of that fitness, including judgement, temperament and integrity. 1) Judgement means grasping serious and nuanced challenges that are seldom one dimensional, where no potential solution is perfect, interests collide, with little time, and not all the information.

2) Temperament means curiosity and seeking to understand complex issues before they become a crises. Group think undermines this, because the most informed might have to stand alone, and oppose the President, who must welcome those trained to bring truth to power, and place country above themselves. He must use facts, and not be swayed by how others view decisions. Personal emotions must not cloud judgement, nor use a crises as an opportunity to right perceived wrongs. Intelligence can never be shared beyond the room.

3) Integrity means upholding America's commitment to friends and allies. And accepting responsibility if decisions are wrong, or fail to achieve the original intent. Key partnerships have obligations to joint interest. A President must be trusted to meet these three criteria, and make final decisions with self confidence and accountability, without blaming others. Who we elect in November needs fitness and moral character -and Trump does not possess them.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 2:04:12 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

...Brigadier General and Doctor Stephen Xenakis, retired Psychiatrist from the US army, and Medical Corps officer for 28 years, spoke specifically to 'fitness for duty and dangerousness evaluations. As a military physician, this was core to his security work, to clear people for functional duty, including pilots, surgeons, and those with access to nuclear weapons etc. Commanders required these evaluations about mental and physical health, as these may interfere with execution of duty.

He said Congress has been AWOL in looking at the criteria that demonstrate effective duty, or leadership. They cannot even specify or define section four of the 25th amendment. He added that we have had a number of Presidents with health problems. We have to ask, when are we going to have a Commander in Chief with problems that impair their function, and who can discern this? Immediate advisors have to be able to question the tracking, integrity and temperament of the president. My job as an army doctor was to detect danger, incapacity and unfitness, and speak truth to power.

This conference is not about diagnosis - its about skill sets and capabilities. If we are to save our country, the public need to know about the issue of fitness for duty, and this is usually beyond their daily lives.

This is not a forensic evaluation. This is about job performance. If we have a reasonable conviction that the incumbent is dangerous, we must report it. And what happens when the President feels he's beyond the rule of law? We have no checks and constraints. Trumps circle have told stories about his fitness.

John Bolton wrote the "Room where it happened", and says Trump looks at things entirely through the prism of 'what is good for him', and not 'what is good for the country'. People have failed to grasp how hard it is to work with such an extreme character, such an autocrat, and despot.

These people cannot be controlled or managed, or out-maneuvered. They feel no restraints to their power. They are willing to hurt others and use people, who are just impersonal objects to them.

This is dangerous. And if he is elected, at over 78 years old, we know how this plays out. The failure to grasp and talk through issues indicates we will see further decline. If we take an oath to defend our country, this includes giving people knowledge, to make the right decision.

Ray McGovern, former CIA officer, and advisor to Henry Kissinger, who studied Russian, ethics and logic, and who prepared intelligence estimates, and prepared Presidential briefs during the Reagan administration, was also Chief of the Soviet Foreign Policy Branch of the CIA in the 70's, working under seven Presidents, with the daily brief.

He confirmed that fitness for office is critical, and the most essential feature of that, is sanity, which rests on appreciating truth. One of these truths is that 'there is no security without mutual security'.

Any President who doesn't understand this is not sane, no matter how smart. In the nuclear age, the golden rule remains "do unto others'. This is a moral imperative, and an existential and practical necessity.

Sanity is a nonpartisan. It is an objective fact. Do we need collective trauma before we truly understand security? Anyone who is president must understand that mutual security is the only sanity.

Submitted on Tuesday, Nov 5, 2024 at 2:05:36 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

Buckle up.

Now we are all crash-dummies.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 6, 2024 at 1:41:15 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content
Laurence Tribe: It's not over. The resistance is about to ignite

youtube.com/ watch?v=z 06TJAMY-bo

Submitted on Monday, Nov 11, 2024 at 10:13:38 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

Articulate Assessment

facebook.com/reel/ 591678193280424

Submitted on Monday, Nov 11, 2024 at 10:21:50 PM

Blair Gelbond

(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 13 fans, 121 articles, 2 quicklinks, 6724 comments
  New Content

A time for demons:

Maybe Project Paperclip was an Even Bigger Success Than We Know

Mike Davis, the man who many expect to be Donald Trump's attorney general, appeared on Benny Johnson's podcast The Benny Show on Thursday to outline who exactly is on the president-elect's hit list.


Davis told Johnson he has five lists ready to go but appeared to name only four.

"I will rain hell on Washington D.C.," he said. "I have five lists ready to go and they're growing.

List number one-- we're gonna fire. We're gonna fire a lot of people in the executive branch of the deep state.

Number two-- we're gonna indict. We're gonna indict Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and James Biden and every other scumball sleazeball Biden, except for the 5-year-old granddaughter who they refused to acknowledge for five years until political pressure got to Joe Biden."

"Number three-- we're going to deport. We're going to deport a lot of people, 10 million people when growing, anchor babies, their parents, the grandparents.

We're going to put kids in cages. It's going to be glorious. We're going to detain a lot of people in the D.C. Gulag and Gitmo and list number five-- I'm going to recommend a lot of pardons.

Every January 6 defendant is going to get a pardon, especially my hero horn man (Jacob Chansley aka the QAnon Shaman) he is definitely at the top of the list," he said.

The New Abnormal hosts were outraged by the comments.

"This is a guy who should be nowhere near the levers of power for starters and instead he is very possibly going to be the most powerful lawyer in the country. I believe everything he says in terms of what he wants to do."

The New Abnormal's Andy Levy said. "It'll be nice if he can't accomplish all those things, but I absolutely believe that that's what he wants to do. And just for the people who voted for Trump, who claim to not be all about this stuff, go f--- yourself."


"I want to point out that one of the things he literally said, like bragged about and can't wait to do is put kids in cages," Levy said.


"They voted for the guy who had lawyers go to the three panel court judges and say, 'We don't need to give them soap and we're not required to give them hygiene products, soap or toothbrushes or toothpaste or blankets or any of those things. Like this already happened," said The New Abnormal co-host Danielle Moodie.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 11, 2024 at 11:25:24 PM

