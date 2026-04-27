 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 8 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 4/27/26  

The Month Ukraine Said "Enough"

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Michael Chavers
Message Michael Chavers
Become a Fan
  (1 fan)

Putin, say hello to my little friend
Putin, say hello to my little friend
(Image by Michael Lee Chavers)   Details   DMCA

Something damn sure shifted in this war -- and not where the TV cameras like to hang out. Not in some flashy missile strike that gets everybody doom"'scrolling. No, this shift happened in the shadows, in the numbers, in the cold machinery of war where most analysts ain't even looking. And by the time they finally wake up, the battlefield will already be speaking a whole new language.

Because what Ukraine pulled off in March 2026 didn't just break a record. It broke the whole damn premise Vladimir Putin built this war on. The man bet the house on one thing: bodies. Not brains. Not tech. Not logistics. Just bodies.

His whole strategy was basically:
"We got more people than you. We'll bleed you out."

That's it. That's the plan.
And for four long years, that ugly math kept Russia in the fight despite losing over 1.3 million soldiers. Most countries would've tapped out long before that. But Russia just kept shoveling men into the furnace.

Then March 2026 rolled around, and Ukraine said:
"Cool story. Watch this."

Because the bodies Ukraine is sending forward now?
They don't bleed.

In one month, Ukraine ran 9,000 unmanned ground"'vehicle missions. That's almost 300 robot missions a day -- no sleep, no fear, no weather delays, no "my back hurts," no nothing. Just relentless, mechanical grind.

And this wasn't some sudden miracle. This was a climb.
Five months earlier? Under 3,000 missions.
December? Over 5,200.
January? Add 2,000 more.
February? A little pause.
March? Boom -- the whole damn curve goes vertical.

This isn't a program hitting its limit.
This is a program hitting its swagger.

But the real story isn't the mission count. It's the spread.
Late 2025: 67 Ukrainian units using ground robots.
Today: 167.

Assault brigades. Air assault forces. Medical units.
When the medics, the infantry, and the airborne all start using the same tech without being told to?
That's not a gadget.
That's a revolution.

And to appreciate how wild this is, you gotta remember where these things started.

They weren't weapons. They weren't Terminators.
They were glorified wheelbarrows with Wi"'Fi -- cargo haulers built to survive the FPV drone apocalypse Russia unleashed on Ukraine's supply lines. Trucks were getting smoked. Foot soldiers carrying ammo were getting hunted. Ukraine was losing lives just to move water and bullets.

Robots fixed that.
By November 2025, in the hellscape around Pokrovsk, 90% of frontline supplies were arriving by robot. The BBC basically said, "Yeah, this is the first battle in modern history where ground robots are calling the shots."

But logistics was just the warm"'up.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Chavers Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): International Politics; Politics; Ukraine; Ukraine Cease Fire; Ukraine Counteroffensive, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Repealing Roe v Wade - Is This Just the First Right We Lose with This Court

Biden's High Gas Prices, and Inflation

MAGA People You're Not Patriots

Vote For A Democrat If You Want To Keep Our Republic

Consequences for Doctors Spreading Misinformation About the Covid-19 Virus

Do You Think There Is An Afterlife

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend