The Monster Poem



'Monsters in Control'

(Image by A 'Cecil' I) Details DMCA



The monsters are spreading reputation news

the monsters are spreading their legs

news of other's affairs, twisted, in a monster way

the monsters, escapee extras from the film The Dirty Dozen

monsters, inc

monsters here to footsoldier

mind-control monsters for the new-old regime

techno monsters with gizmos for the brain

monsters to provide layers of deniability

think ed snowden's monsters on steroids and dexxies

not funny like Herman Munster who went to Groton (haw haw)

here for the nano monster ball, masks off everywhere

monsters for the end of light

monsters to celebrate the all-engulfing darkness around us

monsters who take back the night