The monsters are spreading reputation news
the monsters are spreading their legs
news of other's affairs, twisted, in a monster way
the monsters, escapee extras from the film The Dirty Dozen
monsters, inc
monsters here to footsoldier
mind-control monsters for the new-old regime
techno monsters with gizmos for the brain
monsters to provide layers of deniability
think ed snowden's monsters on steroids and dexxies
not funny like Herman Munster who went to Groton (haw haw)
here for the nano monster ball, masks off everywhere
monsters for the end of light
monsters to celebrate the all-engulfing darkness around us
monsters who take back the night