

The Missile, the Carrier and the New Battle for Persian Gulf Oil

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The Missile, the Carrier and the New Battle for Persian Gulf Oil

By A. Sadeghian, Ph.D.

The Missile Attack That Matters More Than the Boasts

Something important happened in the Persian Gulf on September 5, and its significance has been partially obscured by the predictable propaganda surrounding it. Iranian officials, particularly Mohsen Rezaei, have made expansive claims about a new missile and its effect on American naval forces. Those claims cannot presently be independently verified and should not form the basis of serious analysis. The more consequential account comes from the United States itself. U.S. Central Command reported that Iran launched multiple ballistic missiles toward two American warships-- an aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer-- and that both vessels "successfully evaded" the attacks. No American personnel were reported injured (U.S. Central Command, 2026).

Iran therefore did not demonstrate that it could sink an American aircraft carrier, and an unsuccessful attack should not be transformed into a military victory. But whether the missiles hit their targets is not the only important question raised by the incident. The more interesting question is how Iran located a moving American naval formation with sufficient timeliness to launch ballistic missiles toward it and cause the vessels to take evasive action. The strategic significance of the episode may therefore lie less in what the missiles ultimately accomplished than in the surveillance, targeting, communications and command system that apparently operated before they were launched.

Modern long-range anti-ship warfare is fundamentally an information problem before it becomes a missile problem. A fixed military installation remains at known coordinates, while a warship moves. Its location when initially detected may no longer be its location when a missile reaches the target area. An effective maritime strike therefore requires a sequence of connected operations: finding the vessel, identifying it correctly, tracking its movement, communicating sufficiently current targeting information, launching the weapon and, depending upon the missile's capabilities, reacquiring or correcting toward the target during the terminal phase. Breaking an important link anywhere in this chain can cause an attack to fail. The September 5 incident therefore raises a question that should concern military planners independently of Iranian rhetoric: how much of this surveillance-to-strike chain has Iran now demonstrated that it can perform?

What Was the Missile?

Iran's newly emphasized Qassem Basir ballistic missile is relevant to this question, although there is currently no reliable public evidence establishing that Qassem Basir was the weapon used against the American warships. The Associated Press reported on September 7 that Iranian state media presented Qassem Basir as evidence of a more assertive military doctrine. The solid-fueled ballistic missile reportedly has a range of at least 1,200 kilometers, improved accuracy and a warhead weighing approximately half a ton. Importantly, the Associated Press also reported that it remains unclear whether the missile Mohsen Rezaei claimed had been tested against an American warship was actually Qassem Basir (Associated Press, 2026). That uncertainty matters because claims about a weapon's performance should not be confused with evidence of its performance.

Nevertheless, the technical characteristics attributed to Qassem Basir illustrate the direction in which Iranian missile development has been moving. Jane's reported when the missile was unveiled that it incorporates an electro-optical guidance system and improved maneuverability. Imagery associated with the unveiling appeared to indicate a terminal seeker, possibly infrared, intended to improve accuracy during the final portion of flight (Jane's, 2025). Such a capability becomes particularly important when the intended target is moving. A conventional ballistic missile aimed at a fixed installation can be programmed against known coordinates, but a ship presents a fundamentally different problem. During the interval between detection, transmission of targeting information, missile launch and arrival, the vessel may have traveled a considerable distance. Terminal guidance and maneuverability potentially allow a missile to compensate for at least part of that movement.

The longer-term development may extend beyond a single Iranian ballistic missile. Recent reporting by the Financial Times indicates that Russia has been assisting Iran with ramjet technology relevant to the development of domestically produced supersonic cruise missiles (Financial Times, 2026). If that effort progresses alongside Iran's ballistic missiles, drones and existing anti-ship systems, Tehran's strategic objective does not necessarily have to be the spectacular sinking of an American aircraft carrier. A more attainable objective would be to increase the danger of operating close to Iran sufficiently that American commanders must devote greater resources to defense or move important naval assets farther away. Moving a carrier farther from Iranian territory increases flight times for carrier aircraft, increases aerial-refueling requirements and complicates surveillance and other operations. Iran therefore does not necessarily have to defeat the U.S. Navy to derive a strategic advantage; making operations closer to Iran more dangerous could itself change how American naval power is employed.

The September 5 attack may eventually prove to have been little more than an unsuccessful experiment, but it may also prove to have been an early demonstration of an evolving Iranian anti-ship capability. At present, the evidence allows the question to be raised but does not justify a definitive conclusion. What can be said with greater confidence is that the missile itself represents only one component of the problem. The ability to find a moving ship and deliver usable targeting information may ultimately prove more important than the particular missile Iran fired on September 5.

Finding the Carrier May Be More Important Than Hitting It

The carrier incident becomes especially interesting when the missile is separated conceptually from the surveillance system supporting it. Before a weapon can threaten a moving vessel, something must locate that vessel. The information must then be transmitted, processed and converted into sufficiently current targeting data. Iran could potentially obtain maritime information through combinations of coastal radar, aircraft, drones, satellites, electronic intelligence, ships or other surveillance systems. Publicly available information does not establish precisely which combination was used on September 5. What is established by the American account is that ballistic missiles were launched toward an aircraft carrier and guided-missile destroyer and that both ships successfully evaded the attacks (U.S. Central Command, 2026).

That matters because an American carrier formation is an exceptionally difficult target. It is mobile, heavily defended, surrounded by sophisticated sensors and escorts and supported by one of the world's most extensive intelligence and surveillance systems. A commercial oil tanker presents a very different problem. Tankers are enormous, comparatively slow, generally travel recognizable maritime routes and possess virtually none of the defensive capabilities of an American carrier group. If Iran can generate sufficiently useful information to launch missiles toward a maneuvering American naval formation, its potential ability to locate commercial vessels deserves serious attention. This brings the obscure but increasingly important subject of maritime transponders directly into the strategic equation.

The Ships That Disappear

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