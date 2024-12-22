 
Login/Register Login | Register
89 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Middle East in Turmoil ... Again

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

In Syria the rebels have won and Bashar al-Assad has been ousted. The Assads, father Hafez al-Assad and son Bashar, ruled Syria consecutively for over a half century. Bashar's wife and three children left for Russia earlier and he has joined them.

A major reason for the rebel victory was the preoccupation of key Assad allies in their own troubled backyards -- Russia in a hotted-up Ukraine and Hezbollah in strengthening its home front in Lebanon where Shia majority areas face greater insecurity under increased religious tensions.

Iran, too, diminished its support after its forces in Syria were targeted repeatedly by Israelis and suffered the loss of many revolutionary guard fighters and a senior military advisor, Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi, often called Haji Hashem.

All of which constituted a perfect storm for Assad, bringing about the end of his regime. One can only hope the end result is not another dictator. One interesting fact about Syria attests to its long history: Damascus the capital is the world's oldest city having been in continuous habitation since 10,000 BC. For comparison, it is considerably older than the Egyptian civilization.

In other news about the Middle East, the British lawyer who is the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, has finally secured arrest warrants for Bibi Netanyahu, Yoav Gallant, a former Israeli defence minister, and Mohammed Deif of Hamas. The latter is now reported to have been killed during Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

The charges laid out in the arrest warrants have to do with fighting a just war and avoiding civilian casualties as much as possible. Netanyahu seems to have paid little heed as he set about bombing Gaza indiscriminately.

Specifically, the charges state that both Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, who was then the defense minister, bear criminal responsibility as co-perpetrators in "the war crime of starvation as a method of warfare, and the crimes against humanity of murder, persecution and other inhumane acts". In addition, there are reasonable grounds to believe that they "each bear criminal responsibility as civilian superiors for the war crimes of intentionally directing an attack against the civilian population" of Gaza.

By the way, Netanyahu did say after the Hamas attack that killed 1200 people that he will kill them all so that it can never happen again. But perhaps it was an outburst in anger.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Invasion; Israel; Middle East Wars; Middle-east, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend