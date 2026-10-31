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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/31/26  

The Media Credentials Cops Come for Katie Zacharia

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Thomas Knapp
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One might expect a White House Press Secretary's first week on the job to receive media coverage mainly for the content and quality of her briefings -- those being, you know, the job.

And, for a brief moment, that's how it went for Katie Zacharia, who took the post on October 9 and delivered her first briefing on October 13 to largely negative reviews. She stumbled through a script for eight minutes, bumbled her way through three questions from friendly media outlets, then fled the podium.

OK, small sample size and new to the job, right? Give her time and see how it goes.

But no. Instead of just letting Zacharia try to (and expecting her to) improve her way to rock star status (the gold standard is the fictional CJ Cregg of The West Wing), and instead of covering the real stories she's supposed to inform them on, the mainstream media wants to make her the story.

The question: Is (or was) Katie Zacharia an "attorney," as US president Donald Trump called her?

The irrefutable, factually correct, answer is "who cares? In her current role, she doesn't practice law."

But fine, let's dig into the matter a little further, since it's apparently now a matter of controversy. Manufactured controversy that matters not a whit, but controversy nonetheless.

Zacharia attended, and graduated from, Pepperdine University's Rick J. Caruso School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree.

She worked for a law firm in China for two years, and at one point her LinkedIn profile described her as "general counsel" for a California non-profit.

So yes, she does seem to have "practiced law" as a "lawyer" or "attorney," despite having failed the California bar exam and having never received an Extra Special, Very Important Permission Slip -- a government license in the form of "admission to the bar" -- to do so.

Question: While tooling down the freeway one day, you're pulled over by a cop and it comes to light that you don't possess a government-issued "driver's license." Does that mean you aren't a "driver?"

"Admission to the bar" and other occupational licensing schemes don't exist to distinguish "real" lawyers, doctors, and even (in some states) hair braiders and interior decorators from "fake" ones.

Nor do they exist to "protect the public" from less qualified practitioners.

They exist to raise the incomes of people who procure those Extra Special, Very Important Permission Slips and to make it more expensive and difficult to competitively join those anointed elites.

Which is why the strongest lobbying for implementing and enforcing such schemes always comes from the existing practitioners.

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Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


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