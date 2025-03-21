 
Login/Register Login | Register
404 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Life Arts   

The Magic of John Green's Books and Why They Stay

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Christina Dion Sabaratnam
Message Christina Dion Sabaratnam

There are some books that you read, enjoy, and move on from. And then there are books that stay with you, lingering in your mind long after you've turned the last page. For me, John Green's books fall into that second category. This is purely my personal perspective, but his writing has a way of making the ordinary feel extraordinary, of turning simple conversations into something deep and meaningful.

I first discovered his books when I was around 17, just finishing school, and The Fault in Our Stars was the one that started it all. It wasn't just the story itself but the way it was told-- the way the characters spoke, thought, and saw the world. Hazel and Augustus weren't just fictional people to me. They felt real, flawed, witty, and full of emotions that I didn't even realize could be put into words. The book wasn't just about illness or love; it was about infinity, about what it means to exist in a world where time is never enough.

That same feeling carried over into all of his books that I read afterward. Looking for Alaska made me think about the weight of loss, about the way we search for answers that may never come. Paper Towns made me reflect on how often we fall in love with an idea of someone rather than who they truly are. And Turtles All the Way Down was probably one of the most raw, honest depictions of mental health I have ever read. Each book had something different to say, but all of them made me feel something real.

One of the things I love most about John Green's writing is that his characters think deeply. They aren't just passing through life; they're questioning it, analyzing it, making meaning out of things that most people overlook. They talk about poetry, metaphors, death, love, the universe-- sometimes in ways that are humorous, sometimes in ways that make you stop and sit with a sentence for a while. It's not just about the story but about how it's told, how it makes you see the world a little differently.

I also admire how his books balance depth and lightness so effortlessly. One moment you're laughing at something absurd, and the next, you're hit with a line that makes your heart ache. That's what makes his writing feel so human-- it reflects life as it is, a mix of joy and pain, humor and heartbreak, meaning and randomness.

I don't know if everyone feels this way about his books, but for me, they have been more than just stories. They've been reminders of how beautiful, complicated, and fleeting life is. They've made me think about the little infinities in everyday moments, about the way people come into our lives and change us forever.

And maybe that's the magic of John Green's books. They make you feel seen. They make you feel like you're part of something bigger, even if just for a little while.

Rate It | View Ratings

Christina Dion Sabaratnam Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Enjoying blending analytical insights with compelling storytelling to engage readers and spark meaningful discussions.
Related Topic(s): Author; Books-Magazines; Greenwald-Robert; Greenwashing; John Anderson; John Baeder; John King; John Rich; John Ringer; View, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Silent Epidemic: How Bullying in 2024 is Shaping a Generation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend