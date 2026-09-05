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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/5/26  

The MAGA Carnival Of Delusion: A Gonzo Field Report From 2026

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Michael Chavers
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The Don's Cult of Congress
The Don's Cult of Congress
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Congress has gone full bat-schitt crazy country. The red"'hat MAGA crew is stampeding through the Capitol like drunken buffalo, snorting patriotism and humping Trump's leg in a frenzy that would embarrass a Vegas donkey show.

They're not lowering your rent. They're not fixing your grocery bill. They're not helping veterans, farmers, kids, or anyone who isn't wearing a $40 hat made in a foreign sweatshop.

No -- their mission is holy, deranged, and stupid in equal measure: turning Donald Trump into a federally funded religious hallucination.

Mount Rushmore? Slap Trump's ugly mug on it.

Airports? Rename Palm Beach and Dallas after him.

Currency? Invent a $250 bill and plaster his mug on it.

Awards? Peace prize. Congressional gold medal. Federal holiday for his birthday.

And the piece de re'sistance: Force the NIH -- the same NIH they refuse to fund for pandemics or pediatric cancer -- to study Trump Derangement Syndrome like it's some exotic jungle parasite.

Eight bills to worship Trump. Zero bills to help you survive the month.

It's not governance. It's not policy. It's a Kleptocratic Funhouse, a taxpayer"'funded hallucination where the Constitution is used as a napkin for spilled ego and cheap bourbon.

And the cosmic joke? They accuse everyone else of TDS while writing legislation that reads like fan fiction from a man who thinks Diet Coke is a personality trait.

If Democrats tried this for Biden, Hannity would detonate on live TV and threaten to leave the Catholic Church again -- just for the drama.

But here we are.


The country is staggering through a minefield, and Congress is chiseling Melania's cheekbones into a mountain.

CALL TO ACTION

If you want this carnival of delusion to end -- if you want a government that cares about rent, groceries, veterans, farmers, kids, medicine, democracy, or anything besides worshipping one man -- then do the only sane thing left:

Vote out every red"'hat MAGA Republican who's up for election. Every last one. Shut down the circus.

The republic is wobbling. The clowns are running the tent. And the only way out is through the ballot box.

If you can donate &,$upport OEN. If you'd like more of my analysis, you can find my ongoing work at OEN and on Substack: stack.com/@https://substack.com/@thechaversperspective

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Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Delusion; Gonzo Journalism; Maga; Maga; Maga Cult, Add Tags

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