The Luddite Travels

Luddite: an English textile worker (1811-1816) who opposed cost-saving machinery because it took away jobs; a person opposed to new technology ("a small-minded Luddite resisting progress").
Headed toward a retreat with technology
critics in the Adirondacks, I read that sixth century
Benedictine monks were nicknamed "lovers
of the place" because they discovered themselves
by noticing the river nearby and the shadows
cast by trees. In Dallas, my plane arrives
on time, but there's no agent at the gate
and no kiosk listing flight departures. In this technosphere,
everyone receives messages from our airline
on an app-- except me. (I bought 30 days
of cell service on a friend's old smartphone for this trip, and paid
to learn how to make calls-- not texts. I figured
