The Luddite Travels

Luddites smashing textile machines

Luddite: an English textile worker (1811-1816) who opposed cost-saving machinery because it took away jobs; a person opposed to new technology ("a small-minded Luddite resisting progress").

Headed toward a retreat with technology

critics in the Adirondacks, I read that sixth century

Benedictine monks were nicknamed "lovers

of the place" because they discovered themselves

by noticing the river nearby and the shadows

cast by trees. In Dallas, my plane arrives

on time, but there's no agent at the gate

and no kiosk listing flight departures. In this technosphere,

everyone receives messages from our airline

on an app-- except me. (I bought 30 days

of cell service on a friend's old smartphone for this trip, and paid

to learn how to make calls-- not texts. I figured

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).