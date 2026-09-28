The Long Con

News that the latest "generative" surveillance-bots have "escaped" or "gone rogue" on some insufficiently-guarded Robbie, was alarming.

News that the purveyors of these machines have warned the world to "slow down" was alarming.

Any "news" that is not more alarming than the last "news" will never see screen time. So why is this "news" now?

After all the failed exams, cheating scandals, cooked books, plagiarized books, fake scientific citations, fake scientific studies, bogus doctoral dissertations, false newspaper stories, fraudulent court briefs, stock swindles, crypto heists, swindled grandparents whose grandkids were not spirited away to Ecuador, parents that were taken away, fatal highway crashes, industrial accidents, mental breakdowns, broken families, kidnappings, suicides, broken hearts...

After "Where's Daddy" and "Lavender" slaughter-bots have killed tens of thousands of innocent children, and their families...

After false AI-generated "intelligence" had the military locked and loaded just last week, expecting incoming nuclear missiles!?

Now the tiny clique that owns the artificial "intelligence" systems claims the cyber-golem has outsmarted its masters? That Rogue AI is a thing? That "we" are in a desperate race against China?

Gosh. Now? Really? Why would they say that?

The Media responds ...crickets...

Looks like "Alarming" still does not mean: "thought-provoking." What follows did not involve any research, much less any AI. It's strictly top-of-the-head, seat-of-the-pants, whatever mixes your metaphor. Feel free to disregard it. Actions speak loudly enough.

Let's just start with what we know, what artificial "intelligence" is and is not.

AI has no heart; no mind, no thoughts, no intentions, no desires, no fears, no concerns, no sensibility, no experience. No soul.

By the way. If a soul is just a made-up concept, trying to tell a human being from an LLM can get way tricky. But I digress.

Artificial "intelligence" is not embodied; not a relational being; not intelligent or sentient; not your friend. It is 99% hardware (like "the cloud"), it's artificial; a massive energy sink. It is not creative.

It is indispensable to corrupting elections, defeating the legal system, grift, high finance, military operations, racist supremacist fascist totalitarianism, flying autonomous killer-bot swarms; genocide.

It is destroying Education; Medicine; Pharmacology; Banking; Critical thinking; Science; Literacy; a functioning world economy. It has put all of humanity, the Balance of Nature and life itself in serious jeopardy. Oh, and Democracy (as if we ever had that).

A couple of other points to consider...

AI requires more and more energy; energy is big business.

Somebody owns all that hardware; infrastructure is big business.

A lot of people claim to own the software; litigation is big business.

Ownership of the energy resources is contentious; war is big business.

There's a fukton of money to be made.

And now the "news" is that AI is unintelligible, a Black Box, unpredictable, out of control? And a Threat to Humanity?

The price of connection is your personal privacy-no: your personal autonomy.

It already contains every database in the US Government. This is not "access," it's what AI is. The Healthcare, Insurance, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Publishing, Public Relations, HR, Academic, Mining, Manufacturing, and Real Estate Industries, all extractive industries now if they weren't already. And the Library of Congress.

It's already causing death and destruction at scale.

Again, why would the people who built artificial "intelligence" claim their invention had achieved autonomy? What does that actually mean?

It means the creators and owners of AI are off the hook.

Because if it is autonomous, they are not responsible for its actions.

We're supposed to believe that. Because that was them saying "Oops!"

This isn't some Luddite anti-progress screed. It's just the most logical question to ask in the face of a tsunami of attention-grabbing hype: why is there this all-hands-on-deck campaign to convince us this machine has a mind of its own?

AI could end war, manage our highway system, save endangered species, clean the junk-o-sphere out of our skies and the plastic out of our brains, and eliminate hunger and poverty, seriously, it could. If it had been designed for that.

But it was not designed for that.

Instead, it is the greatest long con in human history.

It is the owners of AI that have "gone rogue." Not their monster golem spybot that's eating up our land, air, water and personal autonomy. AI is a computer program. It does what it's authors designed it to do.

If the purveyors of this universal surveillance bot won't pull the plug, we must pull the plug on them. The consequences for not doing so are now terrifyingly clear.