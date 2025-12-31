The Logic of Empire

I encourage those putting all their energy into resisting the policies of the current government to consider the connection between the assault on public institutions and U.S.-sponsored violence abroad. Replacing one government with yet another willing to continue a policy of endless war is not enough to achieve their goals. Liberals could join the growing conservative antiwar movement, if both stopped "othering" those with differing political outlooks.



Anyone who has played the game of Risk knows world domination requires a long-term strategy. Americans, having been raised to believe they are not citizens of an empire, do not understand this also applies to U.S. foreign policy. Its goal is not defense, but global conquest. It is vital to understand this, because every empire falls. Ours will be no exception, and it will be devastating to all of us.



Our empire managers have led us into endless war using the claim that "American interests" are at stake, but Venezuela, Russia, China, and Iran are enemies because they threaten the interests of average Americans. The real threat is to the profits and power of those who seek to dominate the world's resources. The ultrarich, often from the shadows, use their wealth to persuade western governments to wage war on any nation that resists their dictates.



In this real-life game of Risk, fossil fuels are critical. They power the machinery of commerce and war. Israel is crucial to controlling oil-rich West Asia. Russia, also replete with fossil fuels, is the key bridge between Asia and Europe. Rising economic superpower China, while oil-poor, is seen as the ultimate prize.



African and South American nations are not dangers, but sources of cheap raw materials. The Empire assures that these resources remain cheap by stunting development, keeping in debt bondage, and periodically attacking governments it cannot subvert. Venezuela, with the largest proven oil reserves in the world, is only the latest example.



Palestinians are not directly resisting the Empire. They are resisting ethnic cleansing by a rogue nation whose success is critical to US plans for global domination. That makes Palestinians de facto enemies, justifying the Gaza genocide in the minds of leaders of both parties and those who fund their campaigns.



As Eisenhower pointed out, the cost of militarism is poverty and hunger. It has led to homelessness, lack of access to medical care and premature death. How many Americans would be saved if the trillions spent on war were redirected to programs that promote the interests of average Americans over those of Wall Street war profiteers in the weapons, oil, tech, and banking industries?



The Trump administration has responded to military-driven deficits with austerity, literally taking food from children's mouths while denying medical care to the poor, whose numbers are growing rapidly. Billions are spent to brutalize scapegoated immigrants while billionaires enjoy trillions in tax cuts.



Both parties share responsibility, however, as they have been united in their support for every war since the end of WWII. We must ask whose interests they are serving, and who benefits from abridging our rights, which inevitably accompanies war.



Obama was the first to claim authority to kill anyone overseas he deemed a terrorist, including Americans. In 2011, he pressured Congress to give Presidents the right to arrest citizens and place them in military custody indefinitely without charges. Now that Trump has begun creating an ene -- --mies list, there is nothing to stop him from executing American citizens he labels "domestic terrorists" but a Supreme Court that has given him nearly unlimited power.