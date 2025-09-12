The Laundromat vs Haiku



On the Chesapeake Bay

I thought it was Laundromat Day, today, at least that's what it says in my appointment book.

But I was mistaken. Turns out, it was actually Write Haiku at the Beach Day!

* * * * * * *

Sun Love warms my skin

Gaia's Breeze embracing me

Wave music enchants.

* * * * * * *

A sand crab scuttles

Into Mother Earth's safe heart.

The seagull flies on.

* * * * * * *

The sunlight sparkles

On arabesque-ing beach grass

Tickled by the wind.

* * * * * * *

Sniff! Jump! Bark! Explore!

Splash! Sand! Shake! So exciting!

(Master stares at phone.)

* * * * * * *

He searches in sand

Focused on metal treasure

Missing the magic.

* * * * * * *

Reaching for Happy,

Choosing feelings on purpose;

Joy-ifying me!

* * * * * * *

Sucking juice from life

Like riches from mango skins:

Soaring happiness!

* * * * * * *

Appreciating

Essentials of enchantment

Effervescent joy!

* * * * * * *

A parade of clouds

Meander in sapphire blue

Inviting leisure.

* * * * * * *

Pearl foam crowns the surf,

Waves gallop to the sands edge.

The mares, dans la mer.

* * * * * * *

The beach called; I went.

Immersed in creative joy!

Lonely laundry waits.

* * * * * * *



