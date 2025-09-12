The Laundromat vs Haiku

I thought it was Laundromat Day, today, at least that's what it says in my appointment book.
But I was mistaken. Turns out, it was actually Write Haiku at the Beach Day!
* * * * * * *
Sun Love warms my skin
Gaia's Breeze embracing me
Wave music enchants.
* * * * * * *
A sand crab scuttles
Into Mother Earth's safe heart.
The seagull flies on.
* * * * * * *
The sunlight sparkles
On arabesque-ing beach grass
Tickled by the wind.
* * * * * * *
Sniff! Jump! Bark! Explore!
Splash! Sand! Shake! So exciting!
(Master stares at phone.)
* * * * * * *
He searches in sand
Focused on metal treasure
Missing the magic.
* * * * * * *
Reaching for Happy,
Choosing feelings on purpose;
Joy-ifying me!
* * * * * * *
Sucking juice from life
Like riches from mango skins:
Soaring happiness!
* * * * * * *
Appreciating
Essentials of enchantment
Effervescent joy!
* * * * * * *
A parade of clouds
Meander in sapphire blue
Inviting leisure.
* * * * * * *
Pearl foam crowns the surf,
Waves gallop to the sands edge.
The mares, dans la mer.
* * * * * * *
The beach called; I went.
Immersed in creative joy!
Lonely laundry waits.
* * * * * * *