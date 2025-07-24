"The Israeli flag will not be raised in Beirut." Interview with Khalil Harb

Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

U.S. envoy Tom Barrack has said he is hopeful about Lebanon's future after meeting officials and discussing the need to disarm Hezbollah, and for the full withdrawal of Israeli military forces.

Lebanese officials also were positive in comments following the latest round of discussions concerning the security situation in Lebanon.

All eyes have been on Hezbollah, waiting for their response, but they too have been positive, although demanding. Their main demand centers on having Israel stop occupying Lebanon. On this point, Hezbollah and many others in Lebanon regardless of party affiliation, will not budge.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, the leader of Hezbollah, has said only after the Israeli full withdrawal from Lebanon "will we be ready for the second stage, which is to discuss the national security and defense strategy" which includes the issue of the group's disarmament, he added.

The Lebanese people, across all religious and political lines, have demanded that Israel stop the occupation and daily over-flights that have terrorized the Lebanese for many years.

Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed the expert Khalil Harb, a Beirut-based journalist, and former editor-in-chief of Al Safir.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): The U.S. has put pressure on the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah following the Israeli attacks that destroyed much of the leadership and military capabilities of the resistance group.

