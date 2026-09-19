The Iran War Is the Biggest Strategic Blunder in US History (w/ John Mearsheimer) | TCHR

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John Mearsheimer argues that the United States entered the Iran war with unrealistic assumptions about air power, regime change, nuclear proliferation and the Strait of Hormuz. In his interview with Chris Hedges, he makes the case that the consequences now extend far beyond Iran and could reshape American power in the Persian Gulf and beyond.

In an August 29 interview with journalist Chris Hedges, University of Chicago political scientist John Mearsheimer offered one of his most sweeping critiques of the United States' war with Iran. His central contention is extraordinary: in his judgment, the Iran war has become the greatest strategic blunder in American history, surpassing both Vietnam and the 2003 invasion of Iraq. That is Mearsheimer's assessment, and the significance of the interview lies less in the provocative ranking than in the detailed argument he uses to support it. He contends that Washington entered the conflict with unrealistic assumptions, failed to achieve its principal objectives, underestimated Iran's capacity to retaliate, damaged its military position in the Persian Gulf, and exposed the world economy to potentially enormous disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.

A War Built on Assumptions

Mearsheimer begins with the assumptions behind the decision to go to war. According to his account, President Donald Trump entered the conflict believing that Iran was approaching the acquisition of a nuclear weapon and that a sufficiently intense American-Israeli air campaign could destroy Iran's capabilities while contributing to regime change. Mearsheimer disputes both propositions. He argues that the nuclear threat was overstated and that the expectation that air power by itself could overthrow the Iranian government ignored both Iran's political structure and the historical limitations of strategic bombing.

The second assumption was equally consequential. Washington, Mearsheimer argues, did not adequately prepare for what would happen if the initial air campaign failed to produce a rapid political collapse. A short war and a prolonged war are fundamentally different strategic problems. If Tehran survived the opening attack, Iran would retain the ability to retaliate against American military installations, threaten regional infrastructure and exploit its geographical position beside the Strait of Hormuz. In Mearsheimer's analysis, insufficient attention was paid to this second phase of the conflict.

Four Objectives and an Unfinished War

Mearsheimer identifies four major American objectives: ending Iran's nuclear-enrichment capability, eliminating its long-range missile capability, breaking its relationships with Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis, and producing regime change in Tehran. His conclusion is that none of these objectives has been accomplished. Iran retains nuclear-enrichment capabilities, its missile forces remain strategically important, its relationships with regional armed movements have not disappeared, and the Iranian political system remains in power.

This distinction between destroying targets and achieving political objectives is central to his argument. A technologically superior military can destroy aircraft, radar installations, command facilities, missile launchers and industrial sites without necessarily obtaining the political outcome for which the war was begun. Tactical destruction is not synonymous with strategic victory. Mearsheimer argues that Washington's mistake was to assume that America's overwhelming capacity to inflict physical destruction would automatically translate into Iranian political capitulation.

He contrasts this with the 2003 Iraq War. Mearsheimer remains highly critical of that war, but notes that American forces at least succeeded in overthrowing Saddam Hussein's government, which was one of Washington's central objectives. In Iran, he argues, the United States has paid enormous military, diplomatic and economic costs without achieving comparable political objectives. It is this combination-- high costs and unfulfilled objectives-- that forms the foundation of his description of the conflict as a strategic blunder.

Iran Turned Geography Into a Weapon

Perhaps the most important element of Mearsheimer's analysis concerns geography. The United States can project enormous military power into the Persian Gulf, but Iran lives there. Its territory stretches along the northern shore of the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, while American forces depend upon bases, ports, airfields, radar installations and logistical networks distributed across the region.

This geographical reality changes the meaning of military superiority. American aircraft, submarines and long-range weapons may be individually more sophisticated, but fixed infrastructure is inherently vulnerable when it sits within range of large numbers of missiles and drones. Mearsheimer argues that Iran has demonstrated an ability to impose serious costs on the American regional military architecture. In his account, attacks on bases and radar installations have forced Washington to reconsider how much valuable equipment it can safely maintain inside the Gulf.

That development produces a strategic paradox. Before the war, American military installations throughout the Gulf were intended to demonstrate American power and deter Iran. During a prolonged missile war, those same installations can become targets that require enormous resources to defend. The infrastructure designed to project power can therefore become a liability when an adversary possesses sufficient quantities of accurate missiles and drones.

The Mathematics of Missile Defense

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