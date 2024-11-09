The Internet Gulag (poem)



The Internet Gulag

The Internet Gulag

as Ralph Nader refers to it

is keeping the youngsters away

from their duty as citizens

to fight back against their enslavers

.



john donne said no man's an island

clearly he got a little too excited

more like gulag archipelago

like Soldiernietzsche said

.



in the near future nazi police state types

will stomp in vats of lefty eyeballs

like Mama and the aunties did

on grapes barefoot back in the day

.



going around in circles, singing

beerhall bravado putsch paeans

how terracentricity'll rise again

and St Grobian will be our loving Sun

.



ralph nader we'll miss you when you're gone

more than we missed you while you were here

us f*cking around with hedge states

in the middle of a paradigm war

.



I'm old now, but not quite finished

I can't read F*ck You magazine no more

without reading glasses -- Jesus, that Ferlinghetti

could pour it on! I miss Jesus, but not really

.



In the circles of the coming Hell

where nazis waltz in eyeball stew

and hallucinate at the lefty visions

we welcome the return of earth at the center

.



the earth is not an I, but an our and a we

Cain the devil's son was an animal

driven by the urge to destroy light and life

the children of the corn are all around us

.



life is voracious, beauty and the beast

comsensual rape of mentalities

consciousness in a grain of sand

if only Trump weren't Bozo the Clown