The Internet Gulag (poem)

The Internet Gulag
as Ralph Nader refers to it
is keeping the youngsters away
from their duty as citizens
to fight back against their enslavers
.
john donne said no man's an island
clearly he got a little too excited
more like gulag archipelago
like Soldiernietzsche said
.
in the near future nazi police state types
will stomp in vats of lefty eyeballs
like Mama and the aunties did
on grapes barefoot back in the day
.
going around in circles, singing
beerhall bravado putsch paeans
how terracentricity'll rise again
and St Grobian will be our loving Sun
.
ralph nader we'll miss you when you're gone
more than we missed you while you were here
us f*cking around with hedge states
in the middle of a paradigm war
.
I'm old now, but not quite finished
I can't read F*ck You magazine no more
without reading glasses -- Jesus, that Ferlinghetti
could pour it on! I miss Jesus, but not really
.
In the circles of the coming Hell
where nazis waltz in eyeball stew
and hallucinate at the lefty visions
we welcome the return of earth at the center
.
the earth is not an I, but an our and a we
Cain the devil's son was an animal
driven by the urge to destroy light and life
the children of the corn are all around us
.
life is voracious, beauty and the beast
comsensual rape of mentalities
consciousness in a grain of sand
if only Trump weren't Bozo the Clown