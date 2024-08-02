The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has completely lost its mind



Who Is Imane Khelif? Algerian Boxer at the Center of Paris 2024 Gender Controversy| Full Details A new storm has erupted at the Paris Olympics Games 2024 over boxer Imane Khelif's participation in the quadrennial event as a ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Republic World) Details DMCA



Algerian Transgender boxer Imane Khelif fighting against Italian woman Angela Carini August 1, 2024

Well the world of sport took a body blow yesterday during the Paris Olympics when a transgender woman Algeria's Imane Khelif competing in the welterweight division defeated "Italian boxer Angela Carini...who resigned after 46 seconds".

[1] This after Carini took "a series of crushing blows from her Algerian opponent".

"Carini said she was hit harder than she ever was and feared her nose was broken".

"Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said after the bout, "madness rules the world". He denounced the match in "which a biological male was allowed to compete against a woman saying, "Imagine sickness and madness has taken over the world, where men come in and beat up women and get a medal".

The fight drew reactions worldwide.

"Russian-Australian boxer Konstantin Tszyu, a former world lightweight champion condemned the International Olympic Committee, (IOC) clearance of Khelif".

He said, "It's not normal when a man performs in a boxing match against a woman! And if the IOC allows such cases, then what can we say about them? The IOC has completely lost its mind!"

Eduard Kravtzov, connected to the Russian national boxing team said, "Everyone understands perfectly well that this is a man."

"And a man whose testosterone is through the roof has an immediate advantage over women. This is both physical strength and speed".

Khalef was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in 2023 as a biological male. She appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport but withdrew the appeal during the process".

The IBA has "protested the IOC's decision to allow Khalef to compete in Paris, arguing that its rules raise serious questions about fairness and athletes safety". Amen to that.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).