 
Login/Register Login | Register
630 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
General News   

"The IMF is trying to destroy Lebanon before it can stop the Israeli war on Gaza," interview with Ibrahim Darwish

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

By: Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On Friday, Hezbollah fired a heavy barrage of missiles at an Israeli military base in the Upper Galilee region near the southern Lebanese border, causing fire and destroying some of it.

The northern Israeli settlement of Mitzpe Abirim was also hit by the Lebanese resistance group, which said the attack was in response to the Israeli attacks on civilians in southern Lebanon's towns of Safad al-Batikh, Majdal Salam, and Shaqra.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported that two shells fired by the Israeli occupation army fell near a police station at the Marj Junction in the town of Hula, southern Lebanon.

The Israeli occupation forces began a war on Gaza that has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians since October 2023. Hezbollah and other resistance groups have responded to the onslaught in solidarity and support of the Palestinian people who have been denied all human rights and live under a brutal Israeli military occupation.

In an effort to understand the situation, Steven Sahiounie of MidEastDiscourse interviewed Lebanese journalist Ibrahim Darwish.

1. Steven Sahiounie (SS): The whole world is focused on a possible new Israeli war on Lebanon. In your opinion, what are the factors that would prevent this war?

Ibrahim Darwish (ID): If the Israeli occupation had the necessary tools, and the ability to change the situation in the north, it could have destroyed Lebanon, and occupy it from the south to the north. However, the reality in Lebanon has changed considerably, with the accumulation of resistance capabilities, expertise and capabilities, through continuous operations on its positions in southern Lebanon, leading to liberation in 2000, to exposing the weakness of its army and tanks, and the destruction of its machinery in July 2006, with the very persistence of Hezbollah in the southern front.

The residents and landowners in the south of Lebanon, who support the resistance movement Hezbollah, are standing in the face of Israeli aggression, which prevents the Israelis from crimes and massacres of Lebanese people farther north, who may not support Hezbollah.

The south of Lebanon, and its people, are in effect protecting the Lebanese areas such as Beirut, Jbeil, and Tripoli.

On October 8, the second day of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, Hezbollah prevented the Israeli occupation from crossing the 'red-lines' on the battlefield, despite the Israeli occupation targeting Lebanese civilians, and their properties in the south.

Hezbollah determined the times of attack and calm, while the Israeli army had the disadvantage of a loss of tanks and ammunitions, as they admitted, due to the Israeli war on Gaza and the attacks on Lebanon.

All that is stated above is a threat and message to the Israelis from Mr. Nasrallah, concerning the abilities and readiness of the resistance in targeting new settlements if Israel continues attacking innocent civilians of the south of Lebanon.

2. SS: The Lebanese army has been kept weak by the US. In your point of view, can the Lebanese army play a role in a possible war?

ID: The ideology of the Lebanese army is firm, and the Lebanese are firm in their hostility to the Israeli occupation, as the sole enemy of Lebanon.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria and I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): Gaza Flotilla Crisis; Gaza Invasion; Gaza Strip; Gaza War; Israeli Attacks On Gaza; Israeli Apartheid; Israeli Attack On Convoy; Israeli Intransigence; Israeli Iran Conflict; Israeli_Propaganda, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Like Cuba in 1962, is Ukraine a chessboard for superpowers?

Palestine tensions may erupt in escalation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend