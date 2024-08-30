 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 8/30/24

The IAEA inspects nuclear power plants in Ukraine yet places no blame when attacks on these facilities occur

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Dave Lefcourt
UN inspectors reach Zaporizhzhia city before planned visit to nuclear plant A delegation from the International Atomic Energy Agency has arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia, from where they plan to travel to ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Guardian News)   Details   DMCA

IAEA inspectors get ready to inspect Zaporozhye nuclear power plant

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) has had its inspectors at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (in the formally held region of Ukraine now a part of Russia) since September, 2022.

Over the past week drone strikes have occurred near the facility where the inspectors have been told to take shelter indoors.

This NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022. In the Fall of that year a referendum was held by the people of the Zaporizhye Region that voted to join the Russian Federation.

As we know all the regions in the Donbass (eastern Ukraine) including Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and earlier Crimea also held referendums choosing to Russia-which has not been recognized by the US and the EU countries of the West as being part of Russia. They were simply annexed illegally by Russia from the territory of Ukraine and therefore remain a part of that country.

It is not the intent of this writer to get into the argument of the previous paragraph of what country these regions are a part of.

The primary focus here is these attacks are on a nuclear power plant which could cause a nuclear disaster.

What is so baffling the IAEA reports the attacks yet places no blame of who is authorizing them.

Would Russia authorize these attacks on its own nuclear power plant? C'mon. It is absurd to believe that.

Thinking logically it has to be the Ukraine leadership acting on its own as no country wants to see another Chernobyl.

So why, in light of these ongoing attacks on a NPP does the US and its European vassals continue to support and arm Ukraine with $billions in weaponry?

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Tell A Friend