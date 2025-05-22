 
Login/Register Login | Register
211 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News   

The Horrific Situation in Gaza

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment

Hugh Curran
Message Hugh Curran

THE HORRIFIC SITUATION IN GAZA by Hugh J. Curran, May 19, 2025

Like many people there are mornings when we are unable to listen to the news taking place in Gaza as it is so deeply distressing that the mind shuts down at the daily bombing and the horrific death count. The only parallel in literary terms can be found in Dante's Inferno, a place where Israel's leaders and their militaristic enablers will surely reside in the minds of future generations, How will they possibly atone for the slaughter of women and children, as they continue to justify their atrocities with specious arguments.

There are moral consequences for the wholesale destruction taking place. An ancient people is being destroyed and American complicity is clearly evident in the freely-given weaponry. As the well-known journalist, Thomas Friedman, in a NY Times article said: "The Israeli Government is Not our Ally" " "this ultranationalist, messianic Israeli government is not America's ally. It's priority is not peace with its neighbors, its priority is the annexation of the West Bank, the expulsion of the Palestinians of Gaza and the re-establishment there of Israeli settlements --

This war is a one-sided conflict in which Israeli air-power overwhelms the civilian population. What is taking place is a massacre, posing as a war, resulting in the utter destruction of every institution of higher learning and every hospital. Now there is even the denial of food, ostensibly as a weapon of war, to induce mass starvation. Two million Palestinians are compelled to live in Refugee tents and even these are unsafe with the resumption of bombing while the ceasefire has ceased being a ceasefire and the Israeli leadership has become bereft of even a modicum of moral scruples.

The poet W.H. Auden said it well --those to whom evil is done, do evil in return". This "evil" is being perpetrated upon an ancient indigenous people in willful ignorance of the generational traumas that the victims are suffering and will continue to suffer. Even the perpetrators will suffer the poison of the "serpent's bite", and what the Irish writer James Joyce called the "agenbite of inwit", the deep gnawing guilt felt by consciences trying to atone for the generations of suffering caused by Anglo-Saxon invaders. In Exodus, it is said "ye shalt not afflict any widow or fatherless child"and they cry unto me I will surely hear their cry and my wrath shall wax hot-- (Exodus 22). Surely this "wrath [will] wax hot" and the "deep gnawing guilt" will play itself out upon generations yet to be born.

Middle East envoys: "met with a senior Israeli delegation in Qatar to discuss a truce in Gaza,"but Israel has refused to alter its position on cease-fire/hostage deal talks, an Israeli official told Haaretz (Haaretz)

Netanyahu relies upon the U.S. to give him international protection and rages against even the mildest criticism, such as from "French President Emmanuel Macron who said"Netanyahu's policy in Gaza was "shameful" and that European countries should increase sanctions."

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Hugh Curran Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Hugh Curran teaches in Peace & Reconciliation Studies at University of Maine
Related Topic(s): Gaza Invasion; Gaza War; Women, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Reflections on Eugenics & White Supremacy

"A Cautionary Tale" For The Ukraine War

Irish History Resonates in Gaza

What Can Be Said After So Much Grief

Ireland and the Wabanaki

War, Trauma and Forgetting

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Hugh Curran

Become a Fan
(Member since Aug 7, 2018), 15 articles, 30 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This massacre taking place in Gaza tries to pretend it is meant to kill only Hamas, but that fiction is belied by the fact that the 50,000 or more that were killed include at least 16,000 children. Now malnutrition and mass starvation is also taking place. The cruelty of the perpetrators is not unlike Dante's description in The Inferno.

Submitted on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 8:26:26 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend