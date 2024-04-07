 
Login/Register Login | Register
46 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/7/24

The Grim Story of the Homeless dead on L.A. Streets

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message earl ofari hutchinson
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

The oft-told tale of horror has become both the stuff of legend and the stuff of caution about poverty and destitution. That's the tale of woe of Shanghai China in the 1920s. Every morning dozens of bodies were swept up off that city's streets. They were the poorest of the poor who were desperately sick, impoverished, scorned, and of course, homeless.

The plight of the homeless deceased in Shanghai then was often cited as a prime example of a poor, semi-colonial, grossly exploited, politically and economically impotent, war and strife torn nation that held its poor in callous contempt. Fast forward a century later, and that horror scene of the homeless dead being carted away each morning from Shanghai's streets could easily be compared to the increasingly dire plight of the homeless on Los Angeles streets.

The shocking plight of L.A.'s homeless dead collected on its streets was driven home by Los Angeles Controller Kenneth Mejia. He reported that nearly one thousand persons died on L.A. streets in 2023. The good news was that the number of homeless dead had dropped from that of 2022. However, the near one thousand death total was almost certainly an undercount. Worse, it underscored the continued devastating impact and human tragedy of homelessness in L.A.

But it's the mounting number of homeless dead on the streets that has been the public tragic face of the homeless crisis problem. And it's a problem that L.A. city and county officials have wrung their hands over without really any firm answer as to why so many are dying and what can be done about it.

The search for answers has been intense. The search for solutions is even more so. But first the causes. The overwhelming majority of the deaths on the streets were categorized as "accidental." This is a catch all designation that could relate to many causes other than homicide. But homicides did figure prominently as a major cause of death. They accounted for more than ten percent of the deaths.

The tragedy of homeless deaths due to murder was underscored by the fact that the unhoused accounted for barely one percent of the city's population. There was little surprise that African Americans made up a disproportionate number of the homeless deaths even though they make up less than ten percent of the city's population.

The checklist of causes of the deaths in addition to murder ranges all over the map. Drug overdoses, pedestrian and vehicle accidents, the full range of untreated diseases, heat and cold exposure, lack of vital medicines, and just plain old-fashioned neglect were the causes. Studies of homeless deaths in other cities show a similar pattern and a similar sharp uptick in the number of homeless deaths on the streets.

"People who die while experiencing homelessness are some of the most neglected in society," said Matt Fowle, University of Washington researcher and co-creator of the organization Homeless Deaths Count. "These are folks who most need our help and are least likely to receive it."

To date, there has been no systematic effort made by the federal government to track or count the number of homeless that die on the nation's streets. That grim task has been left to local coroners and medical examiners. In some places they don't even keep the figures that's left to local nonprofits who deal with the issue and the problems of the homeless.

A look at one of the major causes of homeless deaths also provides a window of understanding as well as an opportunity for public officials to deal with the root cause of the deaths. That's drug addiction and mental health treatment. The often paucity of drug and mental health treatment facilities has been a chronic problem.

The tales of individuals turned away from the few centers that have been set up to treat these illnesses are legion. This virtually ensures that unhoused individuals who suffer these problems are prime candidates to wind up in a body bag on some lonely street corner or alley. One study confirmed this. It found that homeless people in L.A. were a staggering thirty-five times more likely to die of drug or alcohol overdose than the general population. In almost all cases few of them had adequate access to vital treatment services and programs.

The surface answer and need are to radically increase the availability of and access to the array of programs from drug, alcohol, mental health, accident prevention, and safety programs to aid those unhoused most at risk from death. However, as all experts on the homeless crisis agree, the real answer is to solve the homeless crisis. That can only happen when there is a massive, concerted effort by local, state, and federal officials to ensure adequate affordable housing, jobs, education, and health services to all those who face life on the streets.

Anything less simply ensures that the streets of L.A. will be the modern-day version of Shanghai when it comes to the homeless and impoverished dead who are swept up yearly on the city's streets.

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. The new YouTube documentary American Journalist chronicles his decades long writing and activism. Click Here

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Earl Ofari Hutchinson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Earl Ofari Hutchinson is a nationally acclaimed author and political analyst. He has authored ten books; his articles are published in newspapers and magazines nationally in the United States. Three of his books have been published in other (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): China; Dead Bodies; Homelessness; Homelessness; Poverty, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Critical Race Theory Yet another Strawman Issue

The House is duty-bound to Bring Articles of Impeachment against Clarence Thomas

Think of the Two Decade Embarrassment of Thomas We Would Have Been Spared If We had known about Thomas's Porn Alleged Ob

Tea Party Now a Huge GOP Liability

The Awful Transformation of Bernie Sanders

Clarence Thomas Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief with Weiner Downfall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend