 
Login/Register Login | Register
114 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech   

The Great Salt Lake is Disappearing. So, Utah Banned the Rights of Nature.

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Katie Singer
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Katie Singer
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Utah
Utah
(Image by Pixabay: 12019)   Details   DMCA

A guest essay by Will Falk

For 11,000 years, The Great Salt Lake and its wetlands have provided habitat for hundreds of species. Today, nearly 350 bird species-- totaling more than 10 million migratory birds-- depend on this ecosystem for food like brine flies and brine shrimp.

In the mid-1800s, agriculture began reducing the Great Sale Lake's water levels. Today, 74% of this water loss comes from irrigating for alfalfa and other crops, mineral extraction (nine percent), and lawns and decorative plants (another nine percent). Reduced mountain runoff and increased evaporation from climate change account for the remaining recorded water loss. (Utah houses dozens of data centers, and at least one covers 1.5 million square feet. Data centers guzzle water to keep their computers cool-- and yet data about their water consumption in Utah is not readily available.)

The Lake has lost 60% of its surface area and 73% of its water. It measures nineteen feet below healthy water levels. As its surface area shrinks, toxic dust (previously trapped on the lakebed) is exposed, causing significant air pollution. As water flows into the Lake dwindle, salinity increases, harming brine fly and brine shrimp populations.

Since 2020, drying of the Lake has increased. Annually, the Lake averages a deficit of 1.2 million acre-feet of water. Simply put, we take more from the Lake than is replenished. Researchers predict that if this rate of loss continues, The Great Salt Lake will disappear in five years.

Utah's legislative efforts to sustain the Lake

Utah's State Legislature has ostensibly passed laws to address the Great Salt Lake's accelerating water loss. 2022 House Bill (HB) 410 created a $40 million trust "to implement projects"that retain or enhance water flows to sustain the Great Salt Lake; to improve water quality and quantity; and to engage agricultural producers, local landowners, local planning authorities and others to support the Great Salt Lake."

HB 242 requires secondary water providers to install meters by 2030.

Neither law forces cuts in consumption-- while researchers assert that to reverse its decline, "the Lake needs an additional million acre-feet (of water) per year."

Indeed, saving the Great Salt Lake requires water consumers to cut their consumption immediately and drastically. Utah's water laws, based on the "Doctrine of Prior Appropriation," fall 90% short. Legally, the first person who uses the water "beneficially" holds the right to use it over subsequent users. The law also states that a water rights holder loses her rights when she fails to put the water to "beneficial use." Historically, "beneficial use" has meant diversion and irrigation. Typically, conserving water is considered wasteful, and leads to forfeiture of water rights.

In 2022, Utah passed HB 33, "Instream Water Flow Amendments." This law expanded the definition of "beneficial use" to include leasing water rights to organizations that return water to the Lake; but HB33 does not mandate conservation. It is highly unlikely that enough water rights holders will allow water to flow back to the lake so that its good health is restored. For 150+ years, water rights holders have adhered to a "use-it-or-lose it" mindset. To survive, the region's agricultural businesses will continue to prioritize profits"and consume water.

Utah law also treats the Great Salt Lake as property, not a living ecosystem with inherent rights to exist and evolve naturally. Property-owners hold rights to consume and destroy their property. Property itself possesses no rights.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Katie Singer Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Katie Singer writes about nature and technology in Letters to Greta. She spoke about the Internet's footprint in 2018, at the United Nations' Forum on Science, Technology & Innovation, and, in 2019, on a panel with the climatologist Dr. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Activism Environmental; Nature Conservancy; Sustainability; Technology, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

First comes love, then come unintended consequences

Exploring humanness during radioactive times: a review of "SOS: The San Onofre Syndrome: Nuclear Power's Legacy"

26 days after the NIH's National Toxicology Program reported that cell phone radiation definitively causes cancer

France: New National Law Bans WIFI in Nursery School

Reframing our thinking about technology and nature lesson ideas for people who depend on water, minerals & computers

Offering thanks for what sustains me--and a batch of questions

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend