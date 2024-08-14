 
The Grayzone debates National Endowment for Democracy VP on group's CIA ties

shad williams
I enjoy the Grayzone, Max Blumenthal's journalism masterpiece is always humorous, an encyclopedic connection of dotty people and brilliant analysis.

The following is an episode from the newly appointed Leslie Aun and the Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Alex Rubinstein, published in May 2023. Aun initiated the call to address Rubinstein's description of the Endowment as a "CIA cutout," but ended up saying "I don't know" a lot instead. The Grayzone debates National Endowment for Democracy VP on group's CIA ties.

Then there are the emails -

The Grayzone caused 'biggest PR fiasco in history' for US govt regime-change arm, leaked emails reveal - Kit Klarenberg and Max Blumenthal -July 30, 2024

The Grayzone's publication of an embarrassing phone call with a National Endowment for Democracy VP triggered an institution-wide meltdown at the US government's regime-change laboratory. Following the call, the group's founding president privately admitted the "fiasco" exposed major "problems beneath the polished surface".

One cannot get away from the clutches of the Man.

shad williams

I apologize for the technical difficulties evident in accessing info in this article. For the time being I suggest that you follow up with the resources associated with this article until such time that I can connect other links.

Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024 at 5:04:29 PM

