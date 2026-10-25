

Mathew 25:31-46

(Image by Michael Lee Chavers) Details DMCA



Here’s a little secret about the modern, flag-waving, stadium-filling, self-proclaimed "Bible-believing" crowd: they love the book, they love the cross, they love the brand—they just can't stand the actual guy who started it.

We’ve arrived at a bizarre moment in American history where the people screaming the loudest about putting God back in schools and politics are the exact same people who would call Jesus a socialist, slap handcuffs on him, and throw him in a detention center if he showed up today.

Let's look at the actual text versus the current reality. If you open up the Gospel of Matthew, chapter 25, Jesus lays out a pretty straightforward, checklist-style blueprint for how humans are supposed to treat other humans. It’s not written in high-level corporate jargon or dense legal code. It’s basic, street-level morality. He says: I was hungry, you fed me. I was thirsty, you gave me a drink. I was a stranger—an immigrant, a traveler, a displaced person—and you invited me in. I was sick, and you looked after me.

Then he looks at the people who walked right past the hungry, the sick, and the migrant, and he drops a hammer that should make every billionaire televangelist and right-wing politician sweat through their tailored suits: “Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire... Truly I tell you, whatever you did not do for one of the least of these, you did not do for me.”

That is the core teaching. It’s a literal identification with the victim. Jesus doesn't say, "Go build a massive, tax-exempt monument to me." He says, "If you want to find me, look at the guy sleeping on the park bench, or the family fleeing a cartel across the border."

Now, let’s flip over to the doctrine driving today's White Christian Nationalist movement and the architects of Project 2025. They’ve managed to take the entire Sermon on the Mount, flip it upside down, run it through a corporate shredder, and replace it with a cruel, weaponized version of religion that serves empire instead of the oppressed.

They tell you they are saved because they "believe" that Christ is the son of God. Well, congratulations. The New Testament itself points out that the Devil also believes that—and at least the Devil has the decency to tremble. Belief without matching action isn't faith; it's a marketing campaign.

Look at their actual policy stances compared to the red letters in the Bible:

The Sick: Jesus says, "Look after the sick." The corporate-backed right-wing agenda says, "Healthcare is a privilege for those who can afford the premiums, and if you go bankrupt over a cancer diagnosis, that’s just the free market at work."

The Immigrant: The Bible says, "The stranger who sojourns with you shall be as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself." Christian Nationalists say, "Build the wall, militarize the border, separate the families, and deport them by the millions."

The Poor: Jesus commands his followers to feed the hungry and protect the weak. The current political machine cuts funding for school lunches, guts food stamps, and legalizes the criminalization of homelessness, all while handing massive tax breaks to the ultra-wealthy.

This isn’t just a minor theological disagreement. It’s a strategic, total inversion of Christian values. They’ve replaced the radical, boundary-breaking compassion of Jesus with a tribal, xenophobic ideology that worships political power and national identity. They’ve swapped the Cross for a gavel and a border fence.

Theologians like Dietrich Bonhoeffer warned us about this kind of "cheap grace"—the idea that you can claim the rewards of faith without ever having to sacrifice your comfort, your privilege, or your biases to help a suffering neighbor. If your religion requires you to be cruel to the immigrant, indifferent to the sick, and hostile to the poor, you aren't worshiping Jesus of Nazareth. You’re worshiping yourself, wrapped in a flag, holding a book you clearly haven’t read.