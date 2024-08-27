 
Login/Register Login | Register
203 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Gloves are Off in the U.S. Presidential Election

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

What is quite amazing about this U.S. election is the Democratic candidate. Her central theme, to chart a new path forward, begs one simple question, "Where have you been these past four years?" The lady is running against her own self!

"Everywhere I go, in everyone I meet, I see a nation ready to move forward." If that isn't a damning indictment of a government she belongs to... and also begs another question: You have had four years and if this is where your country is -- still waiting to move forward -- why should the electorate put their trust in you again?

She accuses Trump of threatening to abandon NATO. Far from it. Trump's threat was based on the US bearing the brunt of the cost to protect well-heeled Europeans. He wanted them to put 2 percent of their GDP towards defense and share the cost. When he was elected, there were only five countries in NATO. It almost doubled to nine by the time he left office and set a trend because of the increase now to 23 countries.

Trump threatened to tax goods from wealthy countries in a similar way to their tariffs on U.S. goods. Ask yourself why one does not see any American cars on European roads. Simple, they are taxed out of reach and not competitive with local products.

Harris called this the Trump tax that would cost American households $4000 per year. But wait one moment. A left-of-center think tank (Center for American Progress) estimated this figure but the Peterson Institute from the right calculates it to be $1,700. Estimates depend on assumptions and these are biased by the political leaning of the think tanks, often unconsciously.

Did Trump block an immigration deal as Kamala Harris has charged? One has to doubt it. The Republicans in Congress were opposed to it. So was Trump and he called upon them to block it.

Harris also accuses Trump of planning to enact a nationwide abortion ban. Trump calls it a lie. He believes it to be a state issue and should be left to them.

Trump does have a tendency to manufacture his own reality. For example, he believes he did not lose in Georgia in the 2020 election; it was stolen from him. Many, if not all of his supporters, at a Trump rally believe the same. The theme continues to be "Make America Great Again" and MAGA hats are everywhere.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Presidential Campaign Democratic; Presidential Campaign Republican; Presidential Cnadidates; Presidential Debates, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend