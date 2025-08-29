 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 8/29/25  

The Global Collapse of 2026

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Author 24983
Managing Editor
Scott Baker
Fred Harrison
Fred Harrison
(Image by Fred Harrison)

Discover the profound insights of Fred Harrison, the visionary economic writer whose groundbreaking theories offer solutions to some of the worlds most urgent challenges. Renowned for his accurate predictions of the past two recessions, Harrison now shares his compelling forecast for the next economic collapse in 2026, which he anticipates will be far more significant. Harrison details how an intricate convergence of global pressures is poised to ignite widespread war and conflict.

As economies worldwide descend into a global depression, this will coincide with escalating social, political, and environmental turmoil. As an additional point of discussion, Harrison identifies another formidable threat: the rise of Artificial Autonomous Intelligence, breaking away from humans and consuming the energy humans need to survive.

To learn more about Fred Harrisons work and his perspectives, visit www.sharetherents.org Interview and editing: Peter Smith

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Peter Frank

(Member since Apr 19, 2019)
Good for you to post this Scott. Its spooky how things are playing out so close to the Georgist super cycle claim for 2026.

Submitted on Friday, Aug 29, 2025 at 3:53:49 PM

Author 0
Scott Baker

Author 24983
Managing Editor
(Member since Oct 25, 2008)
Reply to Peter Frank:

Someone on Quora prompted the following dialog.

Q: Do you believe there will be an armed rebellion within the United States against Trump? How would it look?

A: If Trump continues down this path of using the military to take over cities, there will eventually be an armed rebellion, yes. And once he cancels the mid-terms (His ultimate goal), there will CERTAINLY be an armed rebellion. And once that happens., China will annex Taiwan. Putin will nuke Kviv, and the United States as we knew it will be a footnote in history. China and India will dominate the global economy from then on.
Normally, I would have dismissed such alarmist talk, but we don't live in normal times, or have a normal president, and we should be alarmed. This fits in with Harrison's prediction too.

Submitted on Sunday, Aug 31, 2025 at 3:38:30 AM

Author 0
