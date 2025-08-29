Discover the profound insights of Fred Harrison, the visionary economic writer whose groundbreaking theories offer solutions to some of the worlds most urgent challenges. Renowned for his accurate predictions of the past two recessions, Harrison now shares his compelling forecast for the next economic collapse in 2026, which he anticipates will be far more significant. Harrison details how an intricate convergence of global pressures is poised to ignite widespread war and conflict.

As economies worldwide descend into a global depression, this will coincide with escalating social, political, and environmental turmoil. As an additional point of discussion, Harrison identifies another formidable threat: the rise of Artificial Autonomous Intelligence, breaking away from humans and consuming the energy humans need to survive.

To learn more about Fred Harrisons work and his perspectives, visit www.sharetherents.org Interview and editing: Peter Smith