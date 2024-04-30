 
Login/Register Login | Register
64 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Ghost of the Holocaust: Weaponizing Victimhood

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment, 2 series
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Passi
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)

1389.4 Holocaust A
1389.4 Holocaust A
(Image by raymund.flandez from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The Ghost of the Holocaust during the Second World War still haunts us. There had been rumors of the Nazi concentration camps before those camps were found and "liberated". At that time the Western world was confronted with the images, not only of the slaughter, but also the reality of the cremation ovens and the faces and bodies of the survivors. The Western world was horrified, not only at the brutality but also by the reality of the results of the long-standing antisemitism that had existed in the Western world for generations.

History of Human Slaughter

This was not the first example of human beings slaughtering other human beings in the world, nor would it be the last. Invading and occupying armies had used mass slaughter as a means of not only establishing domination, but also as a means of control and punishment. Sometimes it had been at the hands of an autocrat or dictator, sometimes at the hands of colonizers and sometimes as a means of ethnic cleansing.

We had seen examples during war, such as the Japanese in Nanking at the beginning of World War II, or the slaughter of prisoners by those at war. We had seen the destruction of indigenous peoples by colonizers in Australia, in North, South and Central America during the 18th and 19th centuries. We had seen the slaughter and subjugation of Africans by white colonizers during the 19th and 20th centuries. We had seen the ethnic cleansing of the Armenians in Turkey in the 20th century. We had seen the scourges in Russia under Stalin. And there was the ethnic cleansing in Ruanda not that long ago. The ruthlessness of human beings has been in full display for centuries, and most recently by Israel against the Palestinians in Gaza.

Gaza

Gaza is the most shocking since it is being televised and reported, moment by moment, to the entire world. There is nothing abstract or removed by history, it is happening by the moment in full view of all of humanity.

And how does the world react? With horror! However, by careful manipulation of the rules and laws, the dominant world power, the US, has been able to protect Israel and its leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, from any international consequences or intervention. The world, including the United Nations, stands by helplessly as the US, not only condones what is occurring but also provides the weapons and resources for the continuing destruction. Even the humanitarian organizations and impulses of the UN and the Western nations are defunded and stopped at the borders at the behest of Israel, while the population if Gaza, without food, or water, or medical supplies or hospitals, much less schools or religious institutions, or even houses, is compressed into a smaller and smaller area, waiting for the final, apparently inevitable destruction.

Comparisons

If we compare the earlier attempts at ethnic or racial cleansing in the world, for example, the ravages of slavery in the US, or the destruction of the Native Americans in the name of progress and the rights of colonial expansion to the Holocaust of World War II, we see how weak the charges of racism are as a defense against accountability for any of those groups, in comparison to any charge of antisemitism. But somehow, we are to give Israel and Netanyahu a pass, requiring no accountability by simply uttering the word "antisemitism" and bringing forth the Ghost of the Holocaust. It boggles the mind.

These forces in the West have even gone so far as to stifle any show of support for the plight of the Palestinians in Gaza, with students in the US being punished and people losing their jobs, or not being able to speak out as they had before. It is like a new McCarthyism. All of this while holding up the Ghost of the Holocaust as a defense, the specter of antisemitism is brought forward to haunt and distract the world, as somehow a justification for the slaughter of an entire population in Gaza.

The Jewish Holocaust under the Nazis during World War II has been seared into the Western mind by the fact that it was revealed and documented because of what the allied armies found when they liberated the concentration camps. All of this to show the inhumanity of "the enemy". This was different from earlier situations since none of those earlier situations had been stopped, survivors saved, bodies documented in real time. No one had stepped in to save and document the destruction of the American Indian population, or American slaves, or in the Philippines, or Cuba under American occupation, or to the Armenians, to any earlier group or to any since, until we have arrived at the current crisis in Gaza.

Permanent Victimhood

But the Holocaust in World War II seemed different since the survivors had been saved by our heroes from an inhuman enemy, the Nazis. There was also the fact that Jews were white Europeans. And since the destruction could be so dramatically documented in real time it could become a sacred symbol of inhumanity, allowing Jewishness to morph into a kind of symbol of permanent victimhood. As a result, the Jews, as victims of that particular slaughter, were enshrined as symbolic victims of such abuse. In the process they were given special status as the victimized and therefore deserving of special treatment.

Another element of the Holocaust phenomenon was a recognition of cumulative Western guilt for its past and continuing antisemitism. The result was a need for some act of atonement, in this case supporting a Jewish homeland in Palestine as that act of atonement. The other element of this was to avoid the need to integrate a Jewish population back into Western society by exporting it to a Western colony in the Middle East. This is much like the abortive efforts of the US trying to find a place in Africa as a homeland for the former slaves.

The problem with the role of victim is that it requires that you never move past the victimizing event; instead you use that event as a defining moment and stop all future development in its tracks. The benefit of such a role is that you are removed from the ordinary dynamics and accountability of life, you are frozen in the moment of your victimization. And since no one else can really understand that reality, you get to occupy a special place, outside of normal human life, unique and separate and therefore, not accountable in the normal ways for any actions you might take. To attack Jews or Israel is to besmirch their very sacredness; therefore they cannot be held accountable. Their claim to victimhood puts them outside the ordinary requirements of other humans. This provides a way to weaponize victimhood so it can be used as justification and cover for any act that the civilized world might not understand or approve of. This provides a means to weaponize the Holocaust as a justification for nearly any Jewish action.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Passi Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I have a deep belief in participatory democracy, the value of ordinary people and finding a path to a sustainable future. I also understand the immediacy or the need for significant action to save democracy and our sustainable future on this (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Holocaust; Israel; Jews; Victimization, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 
Series: "Democracy in America"

Gaza: The End of Western Pretense (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/13/2024
Illusions and Reality: Political Dynamics (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2024
A Grand Bargain to Save Democracy: A New Mandate (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/20/2024
View All 94 Articles in "Democracy in America"
Series: "Sustainable Sanity"

Gaza: The End of Western Pretense (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/13/2024
Spring, Rebirth, Fresh Start (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 04/04/2024
Illusions and Reality: Political Dynamics (Article)  ((View How Many People Read This)) 03/30/2024
View All 60 Articles in "Sustainable Sanity"

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The History of Busy-ness

Isn't It Pretty to Think So

The Human Race

What's Next on the Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity?

The Hostile Takeover of America

The Journey Back to Sustainable Sanity

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Passi

Become a Fan
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Jan 16, 2012), 2 fans, 106 articles, 193 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This is an explanation of the abuse of the word and concept of Holocaust.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024 at 3:10:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend