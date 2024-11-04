At last week's 21st-century Nazi rally at New York's Madison Square Garden, the convicted felon vying for his old job announced the following:

I think with our little secret we are gonna do really well with the House. Our little secret is having a big impact. He and I have a little secret. We will tell you what it is when the race is over.

The "he" the adjudicated rapist was talking about is House Speaker Mike Johnson.