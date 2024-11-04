At last week's 21st-century Nazi rally at New York's Madison Square Garden, the convicted felon vying for his old job announced the following:
I think with our little secret we are gonna do really well with the House. Our little secret is having a big impact. He and I have a little secret. We will tell you what it is when the race is over.
The "he" the adjudicated rapist was talking about is House Speaker Mike Johnson.
The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President, if such number be a majority of the whole number of Electors appointed; and if no person have such majority, then from the persons having the highest numbers not exceeding three on the list of those voted for as President, the House of Representatives shall choose immediately, by ballot, the President. But in choosing the President, the votes shall be taken by states, the representation from each state having one vote[.]
This means if neither the orange fascist nor Vice President Kamala Harris reach the 270-electoral college threshold necessary to secure the presidency, the election is decided in the House of Representatives.
Unlike in 2020, there are no longer Mitt Romneys, Adam Kinzingers, or Liz Cheneys in Congress who could gum up the works. The GOP is today unified in its assertion that voter fraud handed Joe Biden the 2020 presidency: this is the perfect setup for the scenarios I'm describing, and Republicans know it. They created it, in fact.
Elie M ystal, writing in The Nation, explained:
If enough states refuse to certify the results of the election and submit a slate of electors -- with the Supreme Court's blessing -- the math is not actually hard for Trump. Let's say Vice President Kamala Harris wins the bare majority of Electoral College votes necessary, 270, but the Republican legislature in Wisconsin refuses to submit the state's 10 electors by the deadline. In this scenario, the new total number of electors becomes 528, not 538 -- and Trump needs only 264 electoral votes to "win." If you take Wisconsin and Nevada's six electors out of the mix, Trump needs only 262 electoral votes to "win." He'll likely achieve those numbers without having to win one of the "blue wall" states. It's possible to play with the numbers until you find a "tie" scenario at which point the contingent election goes to the House of Representatives, but the far more likely situation is that Trump decreases the overall number of electoral votes available until he can claim a majority of the ones remaining.four years ago when then-Vice President Mike Pence refused to go along with it. Had he declined to certify the Electoral College votes on January 6, 2021 (remember that day?), we would have seen the 12th Amendment enacted -- and Joe Biden would never have become president.
But January 6 is the final step in the process of electing a president.
