The Future Is Put On Hold

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)

Carl Petersen
"Future Is Now Schools-Los Angeles' failure to timely comply with the reporting requirements that apply to nonprofit corporations raises concerns that the Petitioner chose not to comply with, or is unfamiliar with, specified legal requirements."

- LAUSD Charter School Division

Dr. Hattie Mitchell, Founder and Principal of Crete Academy
(Image by Carl J. Petersen)   Details   DMCA

The LAUSD School Board held a public hearing for the proposed Future is Now Career Technical Education Preparatory on December 10, 2024. This meant it could have held a vote for this charter school during the January Board meeting. Instead, the Charter School Division held it until February, delaying its consideration until the last day of the timeline set by state law. Any unforeseen delay would have required agreement from the charter school to prevent it from automatically being authorized.

Steve Barr
(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

In anticipation of this vote to approve the Charter School Division's recommendation to deny the petition for this new charter school, I prepared the following public comment:

Last month the Charter School Division recommended that you reject the requested charter renewal for KIPP Sol Academy due to poor performance. Not only were its Math and Language Arts scores classified as "low", these scores showed a negative trajectory and were worse than neighboring LAUSD schools.

Before you could vote, the supporters of the charter school came before you and implored you to ignore its low performance. While the school was admittedly failing in its mission to improve public education, its supporters said that its closure would be too traumatic for its students. They argued that for this reason, the law governing charter schools required the District to approve the renewal of the charter.

This provides a cautionary tale as to why you should be reluctant to allow any charter school to open unless you are sure that it has the ability to succeed. Steve Barr's involvement in the Future Is Now should raise red flags that this charter cannot pass this test.

Reviewing Barr's past performance in education shows that he was responsible for opening six schools for Green Dot that were later forced to close. One stayed open for only two years. State records show that Barr's last attempt at opening a Future Is Now school resulted in it closing the same day it opened.

From the California School Dashboard
(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA


Even worse, Barr seems unable to learn from his mistakes. The website for this proposed school states that he was responsible for the successful turnaround at Locke High School. However, the privatization of this former LAUSD school is widely considered to be a failure, a conclusion backed up by data.

In the interest of not traumatizing students when yet another Steve Barr school is forced to close, this board should uphold the Charter School Division's recommendation and reject this charter.

These comments were never presented to the Board since Barr announced before the morning's closed-door session that the school sought a delay in considering its application. Unsurprisingly, he did not mention the recommended denial in his statement. Instead, he attempted to use the Los Angeles firestorm crisis for his benefit.

"You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before."

- Rahm Emanuel

The mission for Barr's proposed charter school is based on providing paths out of poverty, specifically by training students to convert "existing school buses to EVs". According to the proposed school's website, its focus will be "on pre-apprentice green job [SIC], electrical workers from the neighborhoods most effected [SIC] by pollution". However, faced with denial, a disheveled Barr asked for an additional month to show how his proposed school could be used to "build an army" to rebuild the businesses and homes destroyed in the Los Angeles firestorms.

The need for action for those who lost their homes and places of businesses in the fires last month is immediate. If approved, Barr's school would not even open until August, with students not graduating for several years. According to the stated plan, the students will be trained as electrical workers with an emphasis on green energy projects, not home building. What does the consideration of this proposed charter school, located miles away from affected areas, have to do with the tragedy of these fires? This shameless pandering is a new low for the Charter School Industry.


(Image by LAUSD)   Details   DMCA

Carl Petersen is a parent, an advocate for students with special education needs, an elected member of the Northridge East Neighborhood Council, a member of the LAUSD's CAC, and was a Green Party candidate in LAUSD's District 2 School Board race. During the campaign, the Network for Public Education (NPE) Action endorsed him, and Dr. Diane Ravitch called him a
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
