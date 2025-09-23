 
The Fight for Safe Drinking Water Surges Forward in Aiken

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
There are new technologies that could save Aiken water mains and could stop infectious disease and lead poisoning in the city. I believe that the Aiken City Manager made a grievous error with respect to brown-water events and with respect to water main breaks in Aiken. He could save the Aiken drinking water supply.

A Lack of Trust in Aiken Government

Our Aiken City Manager reminds me of Mark Twain's quote, 'You can tell when politicians are lying because their lips are moving.' I am not calling him a liar, but he has repeatedly misrepresented the facts concerning Aiken water main breaks and brown water.

He keeps breaking our water mains and causing brown water, even though I presented him with numerous peer-reviewed engineering publications and many letters to him, the Mayor and the City Council. I offered free engineering services, and services were turned down. He responded by publicly slandering my character with false statements. One of the Aiken staff even offered to beat me up at a water main-break site ("Aiken Coverups and New Scientific Advances in Water Main Breaks").

Science is here to stop water main breaks and brown water, and the City Manager throws technology away. He is hurting the people of Aiken. Proven facts are simple. Water hammers break water mains and cause brown water. Aiken water hammers our drinking water system again, and again, and again.

I do not know why our Aiken City Manager refuses to stop Aiken water main breaks and brown water. I only know that he is hurting the people of Aiken.

Countering False Statements with Facts

Our Aiken City Manager made the following false statements to the August 25, 2025, City Council meeting. My response to his false claims are listed.

1) False statement - 'Occasionally, velocity in our lines can stir up naturally occurring mineral sediments, primarily iron and manganese, and that reside in our cast iron lines.'

a. Fact - Manganese and iron from cast iron pipes are rust from those cast iron pipes.

b. Fact - Rust is created by water hammers.

c. Fact - Rust is preventable.

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, Who's Who in America Top Engineer, Who's Who Millennium Magazine cover story, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, ANSYS Expert, AMPP Certified
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend