The FAA hires people with severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities including commercial airline pilots

In case you missed this it seems the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) "has placed a 'special emphasis ' on hiring employees with a 'severe intellectual disability', and has tasked managers with skipping these candidates to the top of the queues for jobs, according to the agency's website." [1]

"Under its decades-old 'Diversity and inclusion' program, the agency, which regulates civil aviation in the US, 'actively recruits, hires, promotes, retains, develops and advances people with disabilities, 'treating these candidates to an 'on the spot' hiring process in which they do not have to compete with abler candidates".

"Special emphasis', is placed on hiring candidates with 'hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism", this according to the FAA's website.

"Out of 78 vacancies open to the public...52 are listed as suitable for people with disabilities...with two of the vacancies are for the role of 'airplane pilot' while one is for an 'air traffic control specialist".

At this point I have a question. Do you dear reader now feel safe flying in the US possibly with a pilot having "severe intellectual disability", psychiatric or vision disabilities"?

Ah, I think not.

There is only one word to describe those policies, insane.

I don't know about you but I've been flying commercial airlines in the US-as well as the Caribbean and Europe-for well over 60 years and to be truthful about it I've trusted the pilots of those planes with complete confidence. Once in the late 1950's at Christmas time Eastern Airlines had to add another plane do to passenger overcrowding. It was turbo prop plane that encountered a snowstorm with the plane shaking during the storm. That was particularly scary to say the least. But it did land safely.

Other than that one scary flight I again have to say I've had complete confidence in the pilots flying those planes.

Reading those early passages of this short piece, maybe that confidence was misplaced.

It's one thing to include people with disabilities fairly without discrimination in many-most fields of endeavor but airline safety isn't one of them.

