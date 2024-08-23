 
Login/Register Login | Register
239 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Exodus From Nigeria

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Mark Lansvin
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin

(Image by The Commonwealth Observer Group)   Details   DMCA

In recent years, Nigeria has seen a significant number of its citizens seeking to leave the country, driven by a complex web of economic, political, and social challenges. This trend, often referred to as "japa" (a Yoruba word meaning "to run swiftly out of a dangerous situation"), has become a defining feature of contemporary Nigerian life.

To understand why so many Nigerians are leaving, it's crucial to examine the underlying causes that have created a sense of urgency and desperation among the populace.

Nigeria, despite being Africa's largest economy, is grappling with severe economic challenges that have left a substantial portion of its population in dire straits. Unemployment rates, particularly among the youth, are alarmingly high, with many educated Nigerians unable to find stable, well-paying jobs. This has led to widespread frustration and a desire to seek better opportunities abroad.

Poverty remains a significant issue, with a large percentage of Nigerians living below the poverty line. Rising inflation has further exacerbated the situation, making it increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens to afford basic necessities. The cost of living has skyrocketed, while wages have stagnated, leading to a decline in the quality of life. For many, the promise of a better economic future in other countries is too tempting to resist.

The issue of insecurity is another major factor driving Nigerians to seek refuge abroad. The northern regions of the country have been plagued by terrorism and insurgency, with extremist groups like Boko Haram causing widespread violence and displacement. The Nigerian government's inability to effectively combat these groups has left many feeling unsafe in their own country.

In addition to terrorism, the rise of banditry and kidnappings for ransom, particularly in the northwest, has created an atmosphere of fear and instability. These crimes often go unpunished, further eroding public confidence in the government's ability to protect its citizens. Ethnic and religious conflicts in various parts of Nigeria also contribute to the sense of insecurity, prompting many to flee in search of safety.

### Political Instability: A Crisis of Governance

Political instability and poor governance are significant contributors to the exodus from Nigeria. Corruption is rampant at all levels of government, undermining public trust and hindering economic development. The lack of transparency and accountability in government institutions has left many Nigerians disillusioned with the state of their nation.

Poor governance is also evident in the inadequate public services that Nigerians have to contend with.

Healthcare, education, and infrastructure are all severely underfunded and poorly managed.

The education system has been plagued by strikes, underfunding, and outdated curricula, leading many young Nigerians to seek higher education opportunities abroad.

Nigeria's environmental challenges, exacerbated by climate change, are also driving people to leave the country. Desertification in the northern regions and flooding in the southern areas have significantly impacted agriculture, which is a primary source of livelihood for many Nigerians. As these environmental issues worsen, the ability to sustain a living becomes increasingly difficult, pushing people to seek better conditions elsewhere.

For many Nigerians, the decision to leave is not just about escaping hardships but also about pursuing better educational and professional opportunities. The perception that foreign education is of higher quality, combined with the desire to advance in fields like medicine, engineering, and technology, has led many to seek greener pastures abroad.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): Exodus; Nigeria; Poverty, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

An ISIS attack on America or Europe is just a matter of time

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Climate change getting worse: Are we doomed?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Unethical pay-to-play schemes erode public trust

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend