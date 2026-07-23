The Execution of Johan Sebastia'n Dura'n Guerrero: Brought to You by the Department of Completely F**ked Up Priorities



The ICE Man Cometh

(Image by Michael Lee Chavers) Details DMCA



Let's skip the corporate media preamble, shall we? Let's bypass the polite, sanitized, bureaucratic dialect of Washington-- that focus-grouped, bloodless language designed specifically to keep your blood pressure low while the government breaks another citizen's neck. On July 13, 2026, at 7:00 in the morning, a 25-year-old father named Johan Sebastia'n Dura'n Guerrero walked out of his home in Biddeford, Maine. He was doing that grand American ritual we all love to romanticize: he was going to work. Actually, he was going to two jobs. Delivering food by day, scrubbing a veterinary clinic by night. He was grinding his fingers to the bone to provide for his partner and their three-year-old daughter. He didn't even make it past the intersection. Instead, a heavily armed federal agent-- freshly minted from the White House's latest "deportation force hiring spree"-- opened fire directly into his car. Johan was shot and killed right there on the asphalt. His partner fell to her knees in the street. His three-year-old daughter-- his "princess"-- got a front-row seat to watch her father bleed to death. And here's the punchline. Here is the absolute, dark, cynical comedy gold of the American homeland security apparatus: Johan wasn't even the guy they were looking for. Think about that. He wasn't on the warrant. He was just a guy driving a car near a house where Immigration and Customs Enforcement thought someone else might be. In the modern American police state, proximity to a suspected target is apparently a capital offense. "Oops, wrong guy. Sprinkle some crack on him and let's get lunch."