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The Execution of Johan Sebastia'n Dura'n Guerrero: Brought to You by the Department of Completely F**ked Up Priorities

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Michael Chavers
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The ICE Man Cometh
The ICE Man Cometh
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Let's skip the corporate media preamble, shall we? Let's bypass the polite, sanitized, bureaucratic dialect of Washington-- that focus-grouped, bloodless language designed specifically to keep your blood pressure low while the government breaks another citizen's neck. On July 13, 2026, at 7:00 in the morning, a 25-year-old father named Johan Sebastia'n Dura'n Guerrero walked out of his home in Biddeford, Maine. He was doing that grand American ritual we all love to romanticize: he was going to work. Actually, he was going to two jobs. Delivering food by day, scrubbing a veterinary clinic by night. He was grinding his fingers to the bone to provide for his partner and their three-year-old daughter. He didn't even make it past the intersection. Instead, a heavily armed federal agent-- freshly minted from the White House's latest "deportation force hiring spree"-- opened fire directly into his car. Johan was shot and killed right there on the asphalt. His partner fell to her knees in the street. His three-year-old daughter-- his "princess"-- got a front-row seat to watch her father bleed to death. And here's the punchline. Here is the absolute, dark, cynical comedy gold of the American homeland security apparatus: Johan wasn't even the guy they were looking for. Think about that. He wasn't on the warrant. He was just a guy driving a car near a house where Immigration and Customs Enforcement thought someone else might be. In the modern American police state, proximity to a suspected target is apparently a capital offense. "Oops, wrong guy. Sprinkle some crack on him and let's get lunch."

The "Illegal" Fiction

Naturally, the Department of Homeland Security spin machine fired up its engines before the body was even cold. They love to drop the magic words. "Illegal alien." "Attempted to flee." They use these phrases like a Jedi mind trick to make the public nod their heads and say, "Oh, well, if he didn't have the right paperwork, I guess a public execution in front of a toddler is totally reasonable." Except it was a total fabrication. As confirmed by the Maine Immigrants' Rights Coalition and U.S. Senator Angus King, Johan Sebastia'n Dura'n Guerrero was legally authorized to be here. He was a legal asylum seeker. He did everything the "law and order" crowd tells people to do. He waited in the lines. He filled out the endless, soul-crushing paperwork. He gave the government his fingerprints, his background, his new address. He had an official Social Security number and an active federal work permit. He was paying taxes into a system that ultimately paid for the bullet that killed him. But you see, to the feral, fast-tracked deportation squads, a legal immigrant with a work permit isn't a human being; he's a statistical data point. ICE didn't even have to hunt for him. They used the exact database where legal immigrants dutifully log their addresses to track him down. It's a beautiful system: you comply with the law, and they use your compliance to find out exactly where to shoot you.

Meet David Brouillette: ICE's Armed Psycho-Path

If the murder of an innocent, legal immigrant father doesn't get your engine revving, let's look at the caliber of human being the United States government decided to arm, badge, and unleash upon the civilian population. His name is David Brouillette. And thanks to brilliant reporting by The Associated Press and a mountain of family court records, we get a glimpse into the minds of the people protecting our borders. Brouillette is an Army veteran who, according to his own family's court testimonies, has been a walking psychological disaster since childhood. Military recruiters originally rejected him because of severe psychiatric diagnoses. In 2021, he suffered a head injury that left him with documented "cognitive deficits." This is a man who shouldn't be trusted with a sharp pair of scissors or a microwave, let alone a federal badge and a semi-automatic weapon. Brouillette's two ex-wives have stepped forward to describe a domestic terrorist. If you look at his Augusta District Court file, it reads like a checklist for a criminal profiling documentary:

  • The Slit-Throat Voicemail: Last winter, he left a voicemail for a relative stating explicitly that someone "should slit her throat." Just a normal, healthy way to communicate.

  • Child Abuse: Court records detail him tackling his teenage daughter, dragging her screaming through the house, and smashing food into her hair. His second ex-wife confirmed a history of him throwing his 13-year-old child through a coffee table.

  • Terrorizing Women: His ex-wives described a "persistent pattern of abuse, intimidation, manipulation, fear and control." This includes pulling a gun on his wife while she was in the shower, throwing boiling water at an ex-wife while she was holding a baby, and dragging women out of bed by their feet while laughing like a maniac.

    • Now, under the Lautenberg Amendment-- a federal law that the government loves to cite when they want to take guns away from regular citizens-- people with a history of domestic violence and severe psychiatric instability are legally barred from owning firearms. But hey, if you work for the federal government, the rules are more like polite suggestions! Because Brouillette managed to avoid a formal criminal conviction in Maine's thoroughly broken court system, ICE looked at this ticking chemical bomb and said, "Perfect. Put him in a tactical vest, give him a Glock, and send him out to interact with the public."

    It's a Feature, Not a Bug

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    Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

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