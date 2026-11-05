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The Evolution and Neuropsychology of Human Religiosity

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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The Evolutionary Origins of Religious Belief
The Evolutionary Origins of Religious Belief
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The Evolution and Neuropsychology of Human Religiosity

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

The Evolutionary Origins of Religious Belief

For thousands of years, religious traditions have taught that God created human beings and endowed them with intelligence, morality, and the capacity for spiritual experience. Evolutionary biology presents a fundamentally different account of human origins. The human brain emerged through millions of years of biological evolution, shaped by natural selection, environmental pressures, social cooperation, and the demands of survival. This raises a profound question: Did the evolution of the human brain create the psychological conditions that eventually produced the concept of God?

The central argument of my forthcoming book, Evolutionary Origins and the Neuropsychology of Human Religious Behavior, is that the foundations of religious behavior emerged long before the appearance of prophets, sacred scriptures, temples, or organized priesthoods. Natural selection did not need to produce a specialized organ for believing in God. Instead, it shaped cognitive abilities that helped our ancestors survive: detecting danger, identifying agents, remembering experiences, anticipating the future, recognizing social intentions, and constructing explanations for unfamiliar events. These abilities eventually made supernatural beliefs psychologically possible.

This distinction is essential to understanding the evolutionary history of religion. Religion did not emerge because the human brain evolved specifically to worship supernatural beings. Religious beliefs developed through the interaction of cognitive capacities shaped by evolution and cultural traditions transmitted across generations. The same mental abilities that enabled humans to understand the natural world also enabled them to imagine invisible beings, immortal souls, supernatural punishment, and divine authority. The evolutionary origins of religion must therefore be sought in the development of the human nervous system and the psychological consequences of increasingly sophisticated cognition.

Natural Selection and the Brain's Search for Invisible Agents

One of the most important evolutionary foundations of religious belief is the human brain's ability to detect agency. For our ancestors, distinguishing between an accidental movement and the deliberate action of a predator could mean the difference between survival and death. A sudden movement in the grass might be caused by wind or by a dangerous animal preparing to attack. The consequences of these two interpretations were profoundly unequal. An individual who mistakenly assumed that the wind was a predator might waste a few moments fleeing, whereas an individual who mistakenly assumed that a predator was merely the wind could be killed.

Under these conditions, a cognitive system sensitive to possible agents offered substantial survival advantages. Human beings became highly skilled at detecting intentions, identifying threats, and attributing purposeful action to events around them. This ability also created opportunities for mistaken interpretations. When confronted with unexplained sounds, unusual movements, disease, lightning, or death, human beings could attribute these events to invisible agents. The same cognitive mechanisms used to identify the intentions of other people could be extended to imagined supernatural beings.

The evolutionary importance of this process is extraordinary. The brain did not need direct evidence of an invisible agent to construct a mental representation of one. Once humans possessed language, imagination, and sophisticated social cognition, invisible agents could become the subjects of stories, explanations, rituals, and eventually organized religious systems. The tendency to detect agency, combined with the human capacity for symbolic thought, provided an important psychological foundation for belief in spirits, gods, and supernatural forces.

The Evolution of Imagination and the Birth of Supernatural Worlds

The development of human intelligence is much more than an increase in brain size. Changes in neural organization, connectivity, memory, language, and executive functioning allowed our ancestors to perform increasingly sophisticated mental operations. They could remember distant events, anticipate future dangers, imagine alternative outcomes, and coordinate complex social activities. These abilities provided substantial evolutionary advantages. Hunters could anticipate the movements of animals, groups could prepare for seasonal shortages, and parents could protect children against dangers that had not yet appeared.

Imagination also made possible something unprecedented: the construction of worlds that existed only in the mind. Humans could envision deceased ancestors continuing to exist, powerful beings controlling natural forces, and invisible realms inhabited by spirits. Language allowed these representations to be shared, elaborated, and transmitted across generations. As human societies became more complex, supernatural narratives could acquire increasingly elaborate characters, rules, moral expectations, and explanations for events that remained beyond ordinary understanding.

This process helps explain why supernatural beliefs appeared in geographically separated societies. Human cultures differed enormously, but they were built upon broadly shared cognitive capacities. The names, personalities, and powers attributed to supernatural beings varied, while recurring themes involving spirits, ancestors, divine punishment, protection, and life after death appeared across many traditions. The evolutionary history of religion therefore begins with the development of the human capacity for symbolic thought, rather than with the appearance of any particular religious doctrine.

The Evolutionary Price of Intelligence: Discovering Death

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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Organized Religion: When Human Imagination Becomes an Instrument of Power

One of the most disturbing consequences of human religious evolution is the transformation of private beliefs into institutions claiming authority over human thought and behavior. The human brain evolved the capacity to imagine supernatural beings, explain mysterious events, and seek comfort in the face of death. These capacities contributed to the emergence of religious traditions. Organized religion subsequently transformed supernatural beliefs into systems of institutional authority, social control, and political power.

The fundamental problem begins when individuals claim to speak on behalf of an invisible, omnipotent being whose existence and intentions cannot be independently verified. Once these claims become institutionalized, human interpretations acquire the status of divine commandments. Religious leaders become representatives of an allegedly infallible supernatural authority, and their instructions are presented as obligations beyond ordinary criticism, scientific investigation, and democratic accountability.

Throughout history, religious institutions have repeatedly exploited humanity's deepest psychological vulnerabilities. Fear of death becomes fear of eternal punishment. The desire for security becomes dependence on divine protection. Sexual feelings become sources of guilt and shame. Intellectual curiosity becomes dangerous when it challenges sacred doctrines. The promise of paradise rewards obedience, while the threat of hell discourages dissent. These mechanisms are powerful because they engage emotional systems that evolved long before sophisticated critical reasoning.

The consequences extend beyond individual psychology. Organized religion has repeatedly justified persecution, discrimination, censorship, religious warfare, and political authoritarianism. Women have been denied fundamental rights through appeals to sacred law. Religious minorities and dissenters have faced punishment for rejecting officially sanctioned beliefs. Scientific discoveries have encountered resistance when they contradicted religious doctrines. Religious authorities have also attempted to regulate marriage, reproduction, sexuality, education, and personal identity.

The relationship between religion and political power is particularly dangerous. A political leader who claims to represent the people can be challenged and removed. A ruler who claims to represent God can portray opposition as blasphemy or rebellion against divine authority. The Islamic Republic of Iran demonstrates this transformation. Its clerical establishment presents particular interpretations of Islamic law as the foundation of political legitimacy, using religious authority to justify restrictions on personal freedom, political opposition, and women's autonomy.

Another serious problem is childhood indoctrination. Religious institutions frequently introduce supernatural beliefs as unquestionable truths during the earliest stages of psychological development. Children are taught what to believe before developing the intellectual maturity to evaluate competing explanations. These beliefs become intertwined with parental affection, family identity, community acceptance, and fear of punishment. By adulthood, questioning religious doctrines may feel like betraying one's family or moral identity. This helps explain why religious beliefs can persist despite substantial historical and scientific challenges.

Organized religion also creates artificial divisions among human beings. Individuals sharing the same evolutionary ancestry, biological needs, and emotional capacities become separated into competing communities of believers and unbelievers. Each may be taught that its sacred tradition possesses ultimate truth while others are mistaken, spiritually inferior, or condemned. Religious differences can consequently become conflicts presented as matters of eternal significance.

Perhaps the greatest irony is that religious institutions frequently claim exclusive ownership of morality, although empathy, attachment, reciprocity, cooperation, and sensitivity to suffering have deep evolutionary roots. These capacities existed long before Christianity, Islam, Judaism, or other contemporary religious traditions. Human beings did not need sacred scriptures to begin caring for children, protecting companions, sharing resources, or developing social expectations. Organized religions incorporated these existing moral capacities into their doctrines and frequently claimed divine authorship of them.

Religious traditions have also inspired charity, art, education, and community solidarity. But these achievements do not establish that supernatural authority is necessary for morality or cooperation. Human compassion does not become less valuable when understood as a product of evolutionary and social history rather than a commandment from heaven.

The central issue is not whether individuals should be free to believe in God. Freedom of conscience includes the right to religious belief, disbelief, and personal spiritual experience. The problem arises when organized institutions demand that supernatural claims govern the lives of others through state power, compulsory instruction, restrictions on personal liberty, and punishment for dissent.

Evolution produced a brain capable of imagination, compassion, creativity, and intelligence. That brain created gods, sacred narratives, and religious institutions. Yet some of those institutions eventually demanded obedience from the very human beings whose minds had brought them into existence. Humanity's intellectual and moral progress requires that religious institutions remain subject to human rights, scientific inquiry, freedom of conscience, and democratic accountability.

The human brain created religious authority. Religious authority must never be permitted to enslave the human brain.

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 5, 2026 at 10:04:48 PM

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