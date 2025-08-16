"The Ever-Changing Deep State"

by

bohdan yuri

Pre Trump the working Deep State was actually the Civil Service core of employees who protected the constitutional integrity of our democracy. Simply put, they protected the Constitution.

Then along came Trump, straight out of casting; along with his the MAGA Mob. And the game has changed.

This new rendition of the Deep State is actually the antithesis of our integral Constitutional core. Instead, it is the takeover of our democracy; circumventing each and every check and balance. The gates have been opened and the flood of lawlessness has seeped into each and every weary department that is still operating.

I think the new true Deep State in the U.S. Government has been the Trump MAGA Republicans' deep infiltration and control. They're the ones controlling Power, Hate, and Greed; while destroying the world's greatest Democracy.

We live at the mercy of The Cult of Control...

8-1-2025