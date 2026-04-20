The Establishment of 'The New American Republics --- Under God'

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"Either this nation shall kill racism, or racism shall kill this nation." (S. Jonas, August 2018)

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"How do you spell ICE in German? GESTAPO." (S. Jonas, July 2025)

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"First, they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

"Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.

"Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

"Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me." Pastor Martin Niemoller (c. 1946)

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Introduction. Some of the folks who read my columns are familiar with my 1996 book, The 15% Solution: How the Republican Religious Right Took Control of the U.S., 1981-2022 . It is a (then) future fictional history of how the traditional U.S. Republican Party became enamored-of/entwined-in religious dogma, took unshakeable command of the Federal government, and fundamentally re-shaped our nation into a nation ruled, on the surface at least, by right-wing, racist, religious dogma. This eventually lead to the splitting of the nation into four "color-based" "Republics:" The White, The Black, The Red, and the Yellow. This column consists of the Statement made by the then-American Christian Nation President, one Jefferson Davis Hague, announcing this next stage in the development of a nation occupying the territory which had formerly consisted of the United States of America.

Why am I re-printing this particular fictional speech at this time? Obviously, when we have a President who, among other things, compares himself to Jesus Christ, and a Vice-President (a relatively recent Catholic convert) who tells the Pope that he should go back and study theology more, that's a pretty easy question to answer. And so, here 'tis:

The Declaration of Peace (Monday, July 4, 2011)

My fellow citizens. For many years, following in the foot steps of our great Republican forebears, the most perceptive leaders of our movement have been telling us that ours is a nation at war with itself, that we have been engaged in a civil war without knowing it, that it is a civil war in which those of us who believe in God and the best of American values have been engaged in a struggle to defend those very values against the dark forces of evil.

Many of us have not wanted to believe those words. I must admit to you that I have not wanted to believe them myself. For we are traditionally a people of people of peace, a kind, gentle people, as our Lord Jesus Christ has taught us to be. And our Party has followed in that tradition. Every step we have taken in the decade we have been in power for the sake of the Lord has been aimed at amelioration of those conditions which have made some of our fellow countrymen less than happy.

But now, my fellow citizens, it pains me to tell you that I have come to the conclusion that we have failed, and I have been wrong. I should assure you that we have not failed through any lack of effort on our part. Rather we have failed because the methods we have so far used to address the problems we face cannot solve them.

We are in a civil war and those of us who believe in God and the American Way are losing. But I can tell you that with God's blessing neither I, your President, nor the American Christian Nation Party [Note for the reader: formerly the Republican Party] that I lead, are going to allow defeat to overtake us.

To solve any problem, you first must know its cause. Long and deep analysis, in consultation with the political and religious leaders of our Party, has led me to conclude that the principal cause of all our troubles, for members of all the races of the United States-- and it pains me to say this-- is race-mixing. Having people of different races live together, go to school together, work together, especially when one race has to bear financial and spiritual burdens created by the other races, simply does not work. I know that many of you will understand what I am saying, and will agree with what I am saying.

Years ago, the liberals who have done so much damage to America and the American way of life tried to convince us all that we live in what they called in their own peculiar way of speaking, a "multi"-cultural society," that all the races in America had value and contributions to make, that there was no single, dominant, Right way of thinking and doing for Americans.

They tried to change our educational system, our cultural institutions, our basic values. They even tried to rewrite our history. But we know better. There is a Right Way. It is the Christian, White Way. And the other ways are wrong.

The liberals succeeded in none of what they were after, thank the Lord. We know who settled this country. We know who this country belongs to. We know who God made this country for. He made it for us. And with us it will remain.

We also know that God made two kinds of men: smart ones, and not-so-smart ones. We know, from the work of those great scientists Arthur Jensen, Sir Cyril Burt, William Schockley, Michael Levin, Charles Murray, and Richard Herrnstein, that the Negro is simply the genetic inferior of the white man. We know this too from the Word of God in the Bible. Thus, both science and the Bible tell us that this is true. Do I need to say more? Can anyone doubt the truth of what I say?

We are the smart ones. As for the others, well, they are the ones who are not-so-smart. When you mix smart and not-so-smart, what do you get? Nothing good. You pull the smart down, but you don't raise the not-so-smart up. And that is what has happened here in our great nation. For all our efforts, we and our kind are still being pulled down, held back, and retarded, by them. And they have become utterly dependent on us. That is good neither for us nor for them. That is the source of the conflict which is so harmful to both us and them.

We tried, ladies and gentlemen, we tried to create a "color-blind" society for all these years, a society in which no man would be given any advantage over any other man, by the law. You know we have tried. And you know how hard we have tried. But our efforts have been in vain. We have learned along the hard way that neither the white man nor the Negros can be happy if they try to live together.

And so, my friends, finally, the solution has become clear. Racial separation is what we need, both to lift that unfair and unwanted burden off the white man's shoulders, and to give the Negro the chance to prove, to himself, to us, and to the world, that indeed if left alone, if given the chance, if removed from his dependency state, he can make it on his own, that, in the final analysis, prove that he does not need the white man, any more than we want him.

As the great Alexander Stephens, Vice-President of the Confederate States of America, once said: "Our new government is founded on the opposite idea of equality of the races. Its corner stone rests upon the great truth that the Negro is not equal to the white man."

Therefore, on this 235th Anniversary of the original Declaration of Independence, I declare the independence from each other of the four major American races: we Whites, the Negroes, the Indians, and the Hispanics.

By the power vested in me by Section 6 of the 32nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, I hereby decree a Special National Emergency in the matter of race mixing. With this power, I hereby issue a Declaration of Peace between the races. I declare an end to this cultural civil war we have all been living with for the past two decades or more.

To achieve this Peace that we all desire from the very bottom of our hearts, I decree the establishment of a new structure for our national government, under the framework of our Constitution. Following the required Constitutional procedures, this decree has already been approved by each House of Congress. The Congress has also voted to adjourn indefinitely, most generously giving me the authority to call it back into session the moment that proves necessary.

I call our new national structure The New American Republics, the NAR, under the Constitution of the United States [the Constitution having been significantly amended and revised under the rule of the Republican Party, which had converted itself into "The American Christian Nation Part y"]. There will be four such Republics: the White Republic, the Negro [Black] Republic, the Indian [Red] Republic, and the Hispanic [Yellow] Republic.

The White Republic, as is our due and our just desserts [sic], shall consist of most of the territory of the contiguous 48 states. Certain urban areas shall constitute the territory of the Negro Republic. The Indian Republic shall consist of the territory of certain present Indian Reservations which lie to the west of the Mississippi River. The Hispanic Republic shall consist of certain territories south of the Rio Grand [sic] River which choose to join our new confederation.

I am pleased to note especially that we are finally making good on the pledge to our Indian friends that was contained in the Northwest Ordinance of 1787:

"The utmost good faith shall always be observed toward the Indians, their lands and property shall never be taken from them with out their consent; and in their property, rights, and liberty, they shall never be invaded or disturbed, unless in just and lawful wars authorized by congress; but laws founded in justice and humanity shall from time to time be made, for preventing wrongs being done to them, and for preserving peace and friendship with them."

For the duration of this National Emergency, I decree that the authority of the state legislatures is suspended. The state Governors, reporting to me, will rule directly. Congress has endorsed that decree. The authority of the State legislatures shall be restored when the present National Emergency comes to an end. The territories of the Negro, Indian, and Hispanic Republics shall be self-governing. Further, I decree the suspension of the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and declare that next year I shall be standing once again as a candidate for the Presidency of the United States.

Ladies and gentlemen, my fellow American citizens under God. We face difficult times. Some would describe them as tough times. But as our great forebear, President Richard Milhous Nixon, once said: "When the going gets tough, the tough go shopping." No, I mean "the tough get going."

We are tough, you and I. And we are under way. Once we realized, finally, with the help of Almighty God and the spirit of his only Son, Jesus Christ, just what is, and who are, holding our country back, the course we must follow, as painful as it may be for some, became clear. And that is the course upon which we are embarking today.

With your help, with your faith, with your trust in God, and with God's trust in us, we will, we shall, we must, succeed. Thank you, God bless you, God bless The New American Republics, and good night.

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