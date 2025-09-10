 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Arc of Justice Alliance  

The Epstein Case May Bring the Entire System Down: AJA Take Note!

Jeffrey Epstein y trump........... acusado de gestionar 'una vasta red' de menores de edad a las que presuntamente pagaba por servicios sexuales, incita'ndolas a visitar sus mansiones de Manhattan y Florida.

(Image by rupertomiller@hotmail. 6672 6121 hijo 66852945 from flickr)   Details   DMCA

When I tell friends about my involvement with OpEdNews Arc of Justice Alliance (AJA), their response often borders on disbelief. They'll say, Sure, sounds noble but for something like that to succeed, the entire U.S. and NATO system would have to collapse first.

Sometimes Ive found myself agreeing with them. After all, AJA's vision is sweeping. It aims to build on the left, the kind of powerful infrastructure that MAGA Republicans have laid out for themselves in their Project 2025 manifesto. Its goal is nothing less than reinventing government to serve ordinary people rather than the rich and powerful.

But heres the problem: the existing system is so entrenched that genuine change often feels impossible. Unless some catastrophic rupture occurs, the machinery of empire and corporate control looks immovable.

Then came Jeffrey Epstein.

The Epstein affair, I have come to realize, contains the explosive potential to unravel the entire Western system.

Why? Because the case points toward something almost unspeakable: the governments of the United States and Israel are implicated not only in covering up sexual violence against children, but in actively organizing and sponsoring it as a tool of blackmail. If that is true -- and the circumstantial evidence strongly suggests it is -- then we are not just confronting corruption or incompetence. We are confronting a system so depraved that it has turned pedophilia into a weapon of statecraft.

And once ordinary people grasp that truth, no amount of partisan spin will save the system from collapse.

The Weight of Circumstantial Evidence

To understand the gravity of this possibility, it is important to stress the role of circumstantial evidence in criminal justice.

As Ive recently pointed out, and contrary to popular belief, most convictions especially in white-collar cases do not rely on smoking gun documents or direct eyewitnesses. They rely on inference: the accumulation of facts that, taken together, point beyond reasonable doubt. Motive, means, opportunity, DNA traces, fingerprints, destruction of evidence, false statements, suspicious associations all these can convict without a single direct witness to the act.

That is exactly the kind of evidence accumulating around Epstein. Consider the essentials of what has emerged:

  • The systematic rape of underage girls.

  • Apparently orchestrated by intelligence agencies, the CIA and Mossad, through assets like Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and their associates.

  • Carried out for the purpose of collecting compromising material (kompromat) on powerful men.

  • Deployed to ensure that the world's elites could be controlled and manipulated to serve U.S. and Israeli interests.

This is not conspiracy fantasy. It is where the trail of evidence leads.

Signs of Cover-Up

The circumstantial evidence is damning:

  • Official deception: U.S. authorities initially promised to release Epstein files in full, later claimed no such files existed, and finally released a mere 33,000 pages, less than 1% of what the FBI possesses.

  • The prison suicide: Epstein himself, the most important witness, died under conditions so suspicious that even Ghislaine Maxwell believes he was murdered. Surveillance cameras malfunctioned, guards fell asleep, and evidence was tampered with.

  • Censored names: The FBI redacted Donald Trumps name, along with those of other high-profile figures, from the released documents. Redaction of such relevance is indistinguishable from destruction of evidence.

  • Intelligence ties: Ghislaine's father, Robert Maxwell, had well-documented Mossad connections. Based on such ties, respected figures including economist Jeffrey Sachs and congressman Thomas Massie have concluded that Epstein was indeed a Mossad asset.

  • The sweetheart deal: Despite overwhelming evidence of sex crimes against minors, Epstein secured an astonishingly lenient plea bargain in 2008. The prosecutor, Alexander Acosta, later testified that he was told Epstein belonged to intelligence and that the case was above his pay grade.

  • Suspicious leniency for Maxwell: After discussions with Trumps lawyer Todd Blanche, Ghislaine Maxwell was quietly moved from a maximum-security facility to a minimum-security prison whose policy specifically excludes sex offenders.

  • Unusual bargaining power: Maxwell now conditions any congressional testimony on immunity, advance questions, and testimony outside prison walls. Few convicted felons enjoy that kind of leverage.

Taken together, these facts paint a chilling picture of deliberate obstruction and protection.

Questions of Character

Equally troubling is the character of those who have denied Epstein's intelligence connections.

Donald Trump insists he barely knew Epstein, despite ample photographic and testimonial evidence to the contrary. Trump's record of habitual lying is a matter of public record.

Ghislaine Maxwell has twice been indicted for perjury. Her status as a jailhouse informer who stands to personally benefit from exonerating the rich and powerful connected with the case hardly qualifies her as a trustworthy source.

And as for the CIA, its former director Mike Pompeo openly admitted that agency operatives are trained to lie, cheat, and steal. To accept denials from such sources at face value is to accept testimony from admitted professional liars.

Neither President Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, nor any CIA operative is a credible witness. All of them are compromised actors whose interest lies in suppressing the truth.

A Crisis That Could Change Everything

As the Epstein revelations continue to unfold, the implications are staggering.

This is not about partisan politics. It is not about Republicans versus Democrats, or about conservatives versus liberals. It is about a system in which the ruling class of the United States and its closest ally, Israel, have apparently used the rape of children as a tool of blackmail to maintain global dominance.

No matter where ordinary people stand politically whether left, right, or center, this is a line too far. Few Americans or Europeans will tolerate their government's being complicit in the systematic violation of schoolgirls.

That is why the Epstein case has revolutionary potential. It exposes rot so deep, depravity so shocking, that once the public fully grasps it, the legitimacy of the system itself could collapse.

The Arc of Justice and the Opportunity Ahead

Here lies the paradox: while many dismiss projects like the Arc of Justice Alliance as quixotic, the Epstein case may provide exactly the systemic rupture that movements for justice have been waiting for.

If the truth about Epstein, the CIA, and Mossad becomes undeniable, a massive crisis of legitimacy will follow. That crisis could open the door to fundamental change that AJA and allied movements are preparing to advance.

Far from tilting at windmills, we may soon find ourselves at the forefront of a historic turning point.

The Epstein scandal is not just another corruption story. It may well be the crack in the dam, the event that triggers the collapse of a system too evil to sustain itself.

And if that collapse comes, the task will be to ensure that what rises from the rubble is a system finally dedicated to justice for the many, not the few

Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Do you agree that the Epstein saga could have such revolutionary consequences?

Submitted on Wednesday, Sep 10, 2025 at 4:22:36 PM

