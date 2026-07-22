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The Enemies of Peace How Domestic Politics in Washington, Jerusalem, and Tehran Keep Wars Alive

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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THE ENEMIES OF PEACE
THE ENEMIES OF PEACE
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The Enemies of Peace

How Domestic Politics in Washington, Jerusalem, and Tehran Keep Wars Alive

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Clinical Neuropsychologist

The Paradox of Modern War

Military victories do not necessarily produce political success. Throughout history, some of the world's most powerful armies have won battles, occupied territory, destroyed military infrastructure, and yet failed to achieve lasting political objectives. The reason is deceptively simple: wars are fought by armies, but they are prolonged-- or ended-- by political systems. This distinction has become increasingly important in the twenty-first century. Military technology has advanced dramatically, enabling states to strike targets with unprecedented precision and speed. Political institutions, however, continue to operate according to incentives that often reward confrontation more readily than compromise. Consequently, governments may continue conflicts long after military operations have ceased to serve their original strategic purpose.

The current confrontation among the United States, Israel, and Iran illustrates this paradox with unusual clarity. Public debate often focuses on individual leaders-- Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, or the leadership of the Islamic Republic-- as though the continuation or resolution of conflict depends primarily upon their personalities or decisions. Leadership undoubtedly matters. Yet concentrating exclusively on individual leaders' risks overlooking a more fundamental reality: political leaders operate within institutional environments that reward some choices while punishing others. The central argument of this article is therefore straightforward. The greatest enemies of peace are often not individual leaders but the domestic political incentive structures that make compromise politically costly and continued confrontation politically advantageous. Leaders may accelerate or slow the course of events, but they rarely act independently of the political systems that sustain their authority.

This perspective shifts the focus from personalities to institutions. Rather than asking why particular leaders choose conflict, we should ask why very different political systems-- liberal democracies, coalition governments, and revolutionary states-- often generate remarkably similar incentives to continue wars.

Beyond Personalities: Understanding Structural Incentives

Political commentary frequently attributes international crises to the ambitions, temperament, or ideology of individual leaders. While these factors unquestionably influence policy, they do not fully explain why similar patterns recur across different countries, cultures, and historical periods. A broader perspective suggests that wars often reflect deeper structural conditions. Economic uncertainty, geopolitical rivalry, domestic polarization, institutional competition, and declining public trust can create political environments in which leaders perceive firmness as politically safer than compromise. In such circumstances, the continuation of conflict may owe less to the preferences of any single individual than to the incentives embedded within the political systems themselves.

This distinction is critical. Individuals change. Governments change. Elections occur. Prime ministers resign. Presidents leave office. Yet the institutional and political pressures that reward confrontation frequently remain. Recognizing this broader context does not absolve leaders of responsibility. Rather, it acknowledges that sustainable peace requires more than replacing one political figure with another. It requires understanding-- and where possible, changing-- the incentive structures that shape political decision-making.

Political Psychology and the Logic of Escalation

Political psychology provides a useful framework for understanding why governments often continue conflicts despite mounting economic, military, and humanitarian costs. One important concept is escalation of commitment, first described by Barry Staw. Individuals and organizations that have invested substantial resources in a policy frequently continue pursuing it even after evidence suggests diminishing returns. Political leaders who have committed troops, resources, or national prestige to a military campaign may perceive withdrawal or compromise as an admission that earlier sacrifices were unnecessary.

Closely related is loss aversion, developed by Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky. Human beings generally experience losses more intensely than equivalent gains. Applied to international politics, this means that leaders often perceive the political cost of accepting a negotiated settlement after significant sacrifices as greater than the uncertain cost of continuing military operations. James Fearon's work on audience costs further explains why both democratic and authoritarian governments become trapped by their own rhetoric. Leaders who publicly promise decisive victory, unwavering deterrence, or uncompromising resistance risk appearing weak if they later pursue negotiations. Domestic political audiences frequently punish perceived inconsistency more severely than prolonged confrontation.

Robert Jervis demonstrated that prolonged crises foster misperception. Governments increasingly interpret ambiguous actions through existing assumptions about adversaries, reinforcing hostile expectations while discounting evidence that contradicts established narratives. Irving Janis's concept of groupthink likewise illustrates how closely connected political leadership circles may gradually suppress dissenting viewpoints precisely when alternative strategies deserve the most careful consideration. Taken together, these psychological mechanisms help explain why wars often become self-sustaining. Once conflict begins, political leaders confront pressures that make de-escalation psychologically and politically more difficult than continued escalation.

Different Political Systems, Similar Political Pressures

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Compromise; Confrontation; Domestic Policy; Enemies Of Democracy; Jerusalem; Military; Peace; Peace Activism; Peace On Earth; Peace Summit; (more...) Peace Talks; Peace_War; Politics; Politics In Military; Politics Of Contempt; Politics Of Hate; Psychology; Wars, Add Tags  (less...)

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The Politics of Perpetual War: Who Benefits from Endless Conflict?

One of the central themes of this article is that wars are rarely sustained by military logic alone. They persist because powerful political, institutional, and economic incentives develop around them. Every democracy contains individuals and organizations that sincerely believe military strength is essential to national security, and many of their concerns are legitimate. At the same time, it is equally important to recognize that prolonged conflict can create constituencies whose political or economic interests become aligned with the continuation of war.

In the United States, these constituencies are diverse. They include elements of the defense industry, whose revenues depend on government procurement; advocacy organizations that promote particular foreign policy priorities; political action committees that seek to influence congressional decision-making; think tanks with strong strategic preferences; media commentators who frame international politics primarily through the lens of military power; and elected officials whose districts benefit economically from defense-related employment. Together, these actors do not constitute a conspiracy, nor do they always share identical objectives. Rather, they represent an ecosystem in which the political rewards for advocating firmness are often more immediate and visible than the rewards for advocating diplomacy.

The role of lobbying organizations deserves particular attention. Groups such as AIPAC have every right, within the American democratic system, to advocate policies they believe advance the security of Israel and strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship. Likewise, organizations representing defense industries, veterans, energy interests, or humanitarian causes all seek to influence public policy. Lobbying itself is a normal feature of democratic governance. The important question is not whether lobbying exists, but how competing interests collectively shape the incentives facing elected officials. When multiple influential constituencies favor a more confrontational posture, the political space for compromise can narrow considerably.

History also reminds us that President Dwight D. Eisenhower, himself a five-star general, warned in his 1961 farewell address about the growing influence of what he called the "military-industrial complex." Eisenhower did not argue against maintaining a strong military. On the contrary, he believed national defense was indispensable. His concern was that the combined influence of defense institutions, industry, and politics could gradually distort national priorities if not balanced by informed public debate and careful civilian oversight. More than six decades later, his warning continues to merit thoughtful consideration.

At the same time, it would be misleading to suggest that every major political actor benefits from prolonged conflict. The Trump administration has had its own strategic reasons for seeking to limit the duration of the current confrontation. Prolonged wars carry significant economic costs, increase energy price volatility, strain military resources, and create uncertainty in financial markets. They can also complicate broader foreign policy priorities and become liabilities in domestic politics, particularly as elections approach. A rapid de-escalation allows an administration to argue that it demonstrated resolve while avoiding the costs and risks of an open-ended military commitment. In this sense, the political incentives for ending a war can become as important as the incentives that contributed to its escalation.

Recognizing these competing pressures is not anti-American. On the contrary, one of the strengths of the United States is its capacity for vigorous public debate about questions of war and peace. Throughout American history, presidents, members of Congress, military leaders, journalists, scholars, veterans, and ordinary citizens have openly disagreed over the use of military force. Such debate is a hallmark of democratic governance, not a sign of weakness. The challenge is to ensure that diplomacy receives the same serious consideration as military action, and that political leaders are rewarded not only for demonstrating strength, but also for exercising strategic restraint when it serves the nation's long-term interests.

Ultimately, the objective is not to identify villains, but to understand incentives. Peace is more likely to emerge when political systems reward successful diplomacy as readily as they reward successful military operations. Until then, the domestic politics of war will remain one of the most important-- and often overlooked-- obstacles to lasting peace.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 22, 2026 at 8:17:44 AM

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