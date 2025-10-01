The End of Sanity



Exodus from Gaza City

A while back I wrote a review of The Zone of Interest (2024), a film based on the book by Martin Amis. It's a disturbing twilit zone describing the banal daily doings at the commandant's quarters -- house and garden -- situated adjacent to the death camp at Auschwitz. That's the one, if you recall, that has a slogan over the gate announcing, Arbeit Macht Frei. You could be forgiven if you were reminded of the sign over Dantes Inferno, which reads Kiss Off All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here, It's Gone, Baby, Gone. You might even see in your mind's eye the Devil pucker up and blow you some lovin.

I'm in retirement and should be enjoying some peace and quiet after so many decades of turmoil and confrontation. But alas the devil just will not leave me alone. The world strikes one more and more each day as a death camp controlled by fascists who live in their own zone of interest, whose garden is fertilized by their own endless bullshit and the fresh ashes of the recently deceased next door. I have never felt more certain that the planet has been taken over by crazies, homo locos, Cains kids (not unlike the corn kids of Stephen King) returned from the thawing methane wilderness of mythological time to plant a ripe sh*t on the prize rose.

I've been meaning to write my response to the 2024 film Goebbels and the Fuhrer. Its an interesting enough tale, if too often told, of love on the rocks. Fascist love. But I'm old and too tired to follow the twists of plot and evil intention, the devil's laugh at the ease and simplicity of sin. But the film does also contain a depiction of Heinrich Himmler giving his infamous 1943 speec h to the gathered officers of the SS, wherein he boldly expresses the Nazi need to push forward with a final solution for the Jewish problem. It's a chilling speech, framed with icy logic, such as his declaration that all women and children of the Jews must also be eliminated because the children will grow up to hate Germans and will be their enemies and the need exists to eliminate them before they can become enemies with agency. You get angry and you want to get up off your sofa and go out and punch in the mouth the first Nazi you see. It turns out that there are plenty of them left 80 years after the end of the last world war.

I was chillingly reminded of that section of the speech just the other day after hearing with my own ears Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explain to the United Nations general assembly who remained (dozens had walked out) how Israel intended to continue with its erasure and its devastation of Gaza City and its forced removal of Palestinians from the holy land. He might have been Heinrich Himmler explaining the Nazi rationale we're killing women and children. The Palestinians must go. All of them.

Outside the UN building in New York hundreds of people had gathered to protest his presence in America, let alone the invitation to speak before the assembly. In tacit acknowledgement of his war criminality, Netanyahu snuck his way into America, avoiding countries that might arrest him on behalf of the ICC.

Back in August 2024, when he snuck into America, he told the US Congress that October 7th was Israel's 9/11 and Pearl Harbor -- rolled into one. (Let's hope not because an increasing number of human beings are seeing 9/11 as an inside job after all. We'll smoke em out.) Outside, protesters decried Netanyahus presence and called him a war criminal and genocide. One congresswoman, Rashida Tlaib, held up a sign that said as much, plus calling him a genocidist. Which is really what he is, given that blowing up women and children in great numbers and intentionally, is not war but slaughter. Netanyahu called the protesters outside, exercising their first amendment rights, tools of the terrorists. Congress gave him 50 standing Os. Trump began rounding up the protesting losers.

More recently, Trump has begun pointing his finger at anyone who gives his presidency the finger; enema lists are being developed and lefties will be going down -- as terrorists who support Black people. A lot of folks are telling me that that girl-drawing DJ did for Epstein's birthday card bears a moustache signature down where the p*ssy and everything is. Looks like a Hitler moustache. When you think about it.

Now DJ complains about people making remarks about him that he can't handle. Like Kimmel. This is more b.s., as anyone who has ever watched that infamous roast he was the subject of back in , where the central theme seemed to be loving it up with his daughter since she was at the age Epstein liked to pluck em. Has any roast target ever been called a douchebag more often?

The president has been posting evil and retarded AI videos at his Truth account. DJ wouldn't know truth if it bit him on the pecker. Theres one with him seemingly gloating with Netanyahu over the rubble of Gaza, the future home of his middle east version of Atlantic City, assuming they can ever clear up the environmental hazards.

He has one where he lampoons his enemies in depictions that can only be described as sadistic fascism, including one where California governor Newsome flails like a girly man at a punching bag with a picture of golden boy Trump on it:

The Steele Dossier lied when it revealed that Trump had hired some runner-up Miss Universes to come to his hotel room in Moscow and shower goldenly on the mattress that the Obamas had purportedly slept on during their visit. Lie. Damned lies. But you could see how it might have been true. Worrisome enough.

Trump needs to go. One year until the midterm Congressional elections. How this guy could have become president again reeks of unctuous corruption. First Covid, now we must live under this buffoon as he presides over the piece dividend. Yuck. And caca.

And Netanyahu has to go.

I read a headline today that reads that you can see the ancient frozen tundra melting from outer space. Releasing all the pent up bats out of hell in hibernation since the age of dinosaurs. Dinosaurs having the last laugh. Fossil-fueled climate change; microplastics in everything that lives. @$#@?@!!!

And the late-breaking headline: Netanyahu confirms that Trump's peace plan is a ruse. Probably Netanyahu, who nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace prize, promised DJ hed hold the peace long enough for DJ to collect his prize. God help the lefty radicals of Sweden if they dont give it to him.

They both have to go. Chris Hedges and Ralph Nader discuss how below: