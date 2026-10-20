

The Emperor Has No Gas

(Image by Abbas Sadeghian) Details DMCA



The Emperor Has No Gas: Trump's War, Putin's Diesel, and the Hecklers at the Gate

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Political Satire | October 20, 2026

The Greatest President in History—According to the President

Donald Trump has finally accomplished something that historians may remember for generations. He has managed to transform the most powerful military nation on Earth into a country whose president must worry about the price of gasoline, negotiate indirectly with the people he has been bombing, and look to Vladimir Putin for help keeping American trucks moving. This is quite an achievement for a man who promised to make America great again. Apparently, greatness now comes in barrels, preferably Russian, and preferably delivered before the November 3 midterm elections.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll put Trump's approval rating at 31 percent, reportedly the lowest of either of his presidencies. Naturally, this presents a serious problem for a man whose favorite number has always been whatever number makes him look magnificent. Thirty-one percent is particularly embarrassing because even a malfunctioning vending machine probably enjoys higher customer satisfaction. But there is good news. If Trump's approval rating falls much further, he may finally achieve something he has always wanted: a number so low that nobody has ever seen anything like it before.

The War That Was Supposed to End All Wars—Except This One

Trump entered the White House promising to end America's endless wars. Then, apparently dissatisfied with the available selection, he helped start another one. The war with Iran was supposed to demonstrate overwhelming American military superiority. American aircraft would fly, bombs would fall, Iran would surrender, and Trump would announce the greatest victory since Julius Caesar conquered Gaul—although Trump would undoubtedly insist that Caesar had consulted him first.

Unfortunately, Iran did not read the script. Instead of surrendering, Tehran continued resisting, the Strait of Hormuz became a maritime obstacle course, and oil prices climbed like a mountain goat escaping a hungry wolf. The United States discovered that bombing a country and persuading it to cooperate are two entirely different activities. The Pentagon could destroy targets, but it could not bomb gasoline prices back down to three dollars. Somewhere in Washington, an exhausted economic adviser must have explained the situation to Trump: "Mr. President, every time you threaten Iran, oil prices go up." Trump, in this imagined conversation, responds: "Then threaten the oil prices. Tell them they'll face the biggest tariffs in history."

Enter Vladimir Putin, America's Emergency Gas Station Attendant

And so we arrive at one of the great comic reversals of modern geopolitics. After years of sanctions, denunciations, and warnings about Russian influence, Washington finds itself looking toward Russian petroleum products for relief from the energy crisis. Vladimir Putin must be enjoying this spectacle enormously.

Imagine the conversation. Trump calls Moscow and announces, "Vladimir, we have a little problem." Putin replies, "Donald, you have many little problems. Which one?" Trump explains that it is the gasoline problem, prompting Putin to ask whether he means the war he started. "Nobody has ever started a war as beautifully as I have," Trump replies. Putin offers to discuss diesel supplies, and Trump explains that he needs enough to get through the election. After a thoughtful pause, Putin asks whether he would also like some approval ratings, since Russia has considerable experience manufacturing those.

The irony is extraordinary. A president who made energy dominance part of his political identity now finds himself confronting the possibility that Russian diesel may be more useful to his immediate political survival than another aircraft carrier. America first, Russian diesel second, and reality somewhere near the bottom of the list.

Lavrov Goes to Tehran With a Diplomatic Toolbox

The next character in this international comedy is Sergei Lavrov, Russia's veteran foreign minister, who arrived in Tehran carrying what appeared to be the diplomatic equivalent of a mechanic's toolbox. The potential arrangement was attractive. Iran could transfer its highly enriched uranium to Russia, Washington could declare a nuclear success, Tehran could receive concessions, and Trump could announce that he had achieved the greatest peace agreement in the history of civilization. Lavrov would be the mechanic, Putin the garage owner, and Trump the customer demanding that the car be repaired immediately because he had an election to attend.

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