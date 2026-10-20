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The Emperor Has No Gas: Trump's War, Putin's Diesel, and the Hecklers at the Gate

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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The Emperor Has No Gas
The Emperor Has No Gas
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The Emperor Has No Gas: Trump's War, Putin's Diesel, and the Hecklers at the Gate

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Political Satire | October 20, 2026

The Greatest President in History—According to the President

Donald Trump has finally accomplished something that historians may remember for generations. He has managed to transform the most powerful military nation on Earth into a country whose president must worry about the price of gasoline, negotiate indirectly with the people he has been bombing, and look to Vladimir Putin for help keeping American trucks moving. This is quite an achievement for a man who promised to make America great again. Apparently, greatness now comes in barrels, preferably Russian, and preferably delivered before the November 3 midterm elections.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll put Trump's approval rating at 31 percent, reportedly the lowest of either of his presidencies. Naturally, this presents a serious problem for a man whose favorite number has always been whatever number makes him look magnificent. Thirty-one percent is particularly embarrassing because even a malfunctioning vending machine probably enjoys higher customer satisfaction. But there is good news. If Trump's approval rating falls much further, he may finally achieve something he has always wanted: a number so low that nobody has ever seen anything like it before.

The War That Was Supposed to End All Wars—Except This One

Trump entered the White House promising to end America's endless wars. Then, apparently dissatisfied with the available selection, he helped start another one. The war with Iran was supposed to demonstrate overwhelming American military superiority. American aircraft would fly, bombs would fall, Iran would surrender, and Trump would announce the greatest victory since Julius Caesar conquered Gaul—although Trump would undoubtedly insist that Caesar had consulted him first.

Unfortunately, Iran did not read the script. Instead of surrendering, Tehran continued resisting, the Strait of Hormuz became a maritime obstacle course, and oil prices climbed like a mountain goat escaping a hungry wolf. The United States discovered that bombing a country and persuading it to cooperate are two entirely different activities. The Pentagon could destroy targets, but it could not bomb gasoline prices back down to three dollars. Somewhere in Washington, an exhausted economic adviser must have explained the situation to Trump: "Mr. President, every time you threaten Iran, oil prices go up." Trump, in this imagined conversation, responds: "Then threaten the oil prices. Tell them they'll face the biggest tariffs in history."

Enter Vladimir Putin, America's Emergency Gas Station Attendant

And so we arrive at one of the great comic reversals of modern geopolitics. After years of sanctions, denunciations, and warnings about Russian influence, Washington finds itself looking toward Russian petroleum products for relief from the energy crisis. Vladimir Putin must be enjoying this spectacle enormously.

Imagine the conversation. Trump calls Moscow and announces, "Vladimir, we have a little problem." Putin replies, "Donald, you have many little problems. Which one?" Trump explains that it is the gasoline problem, prompting Putin to ask whether he means the war he started. "Nobody has ever started a war as beautifully as I have," Trump replies. Putin offers to discuss diesel supplies, and Trump explains that he needs enough to get through the election. After a thoughtful pause, Putin asks whether he would also like some approval ratings, since Russia has considerable experience manufacturing those.

The irony is extraordinary. A president who made energy dominance part of his political identity now finds himself confronting the possibility that Russian diesel may be more useful to his immediate political survival than another aircraft carrier. America first, Russian diesel second, and reality somewhere near the bottom of the list.

Lavrov Goes to Tehran With a Diplomatic Toolbox

The next character in this international comedy is Sergei Lavrov, Russia's veteran foreign minister, who arrived in Tehran carrying what appeared to be the diplomatic equivalent of a mechanic's toolbox. The potential arrangement was attractive. Iran could transfer its highly enriched uranium to Russia, Washington could declare a nuclear success, Tehran could receive concessions, and Trump could announce that he had achieved the greatest peace agreement in the history of civilization. Lavrov would be the mechanic, Putin the garage owner, and Trump the customer demanding that the car be repaired immediately because he had an election to attend.

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
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BREAKING NEWS: THE WHITE HOUSE DECLARES WAR ON MATHEMATICS

The White House is reportedly facing a national emergency. Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to 31 percent, gasoline prices are causing political headaches, Iranian officials refuse to surrender their enriched uranium, and Vladimir Putin has apparently discovered that selling diesel to America is more profitable than listening to another Trump speech about his magnificent negotiating skills.

In an entirely imaginary emergency Cabinet meeting, Trump demanded immediate action. "Thirty-one percent? Impossible! I have never received anything below 100 percent in my entire life. Except from judges, juries, banks, creditors, contractors, and several former wives. But those were all rigged!"

The Treasury secretary reportedly suggested importing additional Russian diesel. The secretary of defense recommended bombing the gasoline pumps. The secretary of education proposed abolishing percentages altogether. After considerable discussion, the Cabinet agreed that the real problem was not Trump's popularity but the continued existence of arithmetic.

Meanwhile, Sergei Lavrov returned from Tehran with the diplomatic equivalent of an empty shopping bag. The Iranians would not surrender their uranium, and the Russians could not manufacture a peace agreement. Putin reportedly called Trump to explain the situation. "Donald, I can sell you diesel, but I cannot sell you Iranian uranium. And unfortunately, I cannot export Russian election results to the United States. Your Constitution is terribly inconvenient."

Trump was furious. "Vladimir, I need a victory before November 3!" Putin replied, "Donald, have you considered invading Greenland again? At least there is plenty of ice to cool down your approval ratings."

Back in America, Trump continued encountering hecklers at his rallies. He insisted they were paid protesters, prompting an unexpected question from the audience: "Mr. President, if people are being paid to boo you, how much are you paying the people who cheer?"

The White House immediately classified the question as a threat to national security.

But perhaps the most serious danger comes from American gasoline stations. Millions of ordinary citizens are discovering that their credit cards are being charged real money rather than presidential promises. Trump has reportedly ordered an investigation into why gasoline pumps continue displaying prices without first obtaining permission from the White House.

The administration is now considering replacing every gasoline pump in America with a television screen showing Trump announcing that fuel has never been cheaper, the economy has never been stronger, and nobody has ever enjoyed paying so much for gasoline.

The president's final solution may be his most ambitious yet: rename the 31 percent approval rating "the greatest 100 percent in American history," declare the Iran war won, classify Russian diesel as American oil, and announce that every heckler at his rallies was actually shouting, "Four more years!"

Unfortunately, one small problem remains. Gasoline pumps do not watch Fox News, Iranian uranium does not respond to Truth Social, and arithmetic stubbornly refuses to negotiate.

The emperor has no gas, the Russian mechanic has no solution, and the American voter is holding the receipt.

This comment is political satire. All conversations and government actions described here are fictional.

Submitted on Tuesday, Oct 20, 2026 at 10:11:31 PM

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