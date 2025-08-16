The Elusive Peace Prize



banner for peace

Has any US President deserved it more?

Donald J Trump will not be denied his eyes-prize.

Word is hes cold-called to talk tariffs and implore

Swedish meatballs to fork it over, or risk skies

falling on the committee -- Obama won one,

he pules, why not me? Kissinger should have won three.

I rode like Clintwood into Iran, took their gun,

gave Gazans hope, met the queer Pope, took back DC.

Watching CNN I saw him handshake Boris,

who later told the world Alaska was once Red.

Come to think of it, Trump thought, what a clitoris

on that Miss Universe in Moscow. Knocked me dead.

Lets face it, we let him steal it, and now were fucked,

and we all know where that Nobel prize can be tucked.

#####

FYI: I have nominated DJ for the Ig Nobel prize and urge readers to do the same. Here was mine: tebin.com/SvnwTCeQ