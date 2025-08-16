 
General News  

The Elusive Peace Prize

Humor and Satire
Author 517692
Editor
John Hawkins
banner for peace
banner for peace
(Image by Public Domain)   Details   DMCA

Has any US President deserved it more?

Donald J Trump will not be denied his eyes-prize.

Word is hes cold-called to talk tariffs and implore

Swedish meatballs to fork it over, or risk skies

falling on the committee -- Obama won one,

he pules, why not me? Kissinger should have won three.

I rode like Clintwood into Iran, took their gun,

gave Gazans hope, met the queer Pope, took back DC.

Watching CNN I saw him handshake Boris,

who later told the world Alaska was once Red.

Come to think of it, Trump thought, what a clitoris

on that Miss Universe in Moscow. Knocked me dead.

Lets face it, we let him steal it, and now were fucked,

and we all know where that Nobel prize can be tucked.

#####

FYI: I have nominated DJ for the Ig Nobel prize and urge readers to do the same. Here was mine: tebin.com/SvnwTCeQ

John Kendall Hawkins is an American ex-pat freelance journalist and poet currently residing in Oceania.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend