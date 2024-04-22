The Earth Day Sonnet
for Taylor Swift
by John Kendall Hawkins
.
It crept up, like the hamburglar. Earth Day! Who knew?
It seems like years since it's been here. (George Harrison).
How I forget again -- why it's embarrassin';
and my chronic negligence gives me food to chew.
Why am I always forgettin' about Blue Earth?
I should be talkin' rainbow birds up in the sky.
Instead, I'm all, Look out. here comes mud in your eye,
me jungling along with my jiggly fast-food girth.
.
Maybe if a fascist kicked me in the asshat
once in a while, I would be less egocentric
