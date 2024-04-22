

'Dododentricity'

The Earth Day Sonnet

for Taylor Swift

by John Kendall Hawkins

.



It crept up, like the hamburglar. Earth Day! Who knew?

It seems like years since it's been here. (George Harrison).

How I forget again -- why it's embarrassin';

and my chronic negligence gives me food to chew.

Why am I always forgettin' about Blue Earth?

I should be talkin' rainbow birds up in the sky.

Instead, I'm all, Look out. here comes mud in your eye,

me jungling along with my jiggly fast-food girth.

.



Maybe if a fascist kicked me in the asshat

once in a while, I would be less egocentric

