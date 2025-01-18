The ERA: What happened yesterday, and what didn't happen



Kamala Lopez, deeply dedicated founder and president of Equal Means Equal, reflects on recent events around the Equal Rights Amendment, including yesterday's statement by President Biden that the ERA is the 28th Amendment and must be followed as Federal Law. According to NPR, " Biden said the Equal Rights Amendment is law. What happens next is unclear."

Kamala has spearheaded the last 15 years of this process of securing equal rights for women in America, a struggle which began over a century ago with Alice Paul.

Kamala tearfully and heartfully clears up some of the confusion and reminds us to be grateful for every baby step.