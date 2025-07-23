 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech

The Drinking Water Disease Spree; Aiken S.C. is Ground-Zero

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages)

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, PE, ASME Fellow
Preventable infectious diseases and lead poisonings attack us through our drinking water as a national and international travesty. We are being poisoned and a massive coverup keeps us in the dark. This national and international disease outbreak is characterized by Aiken, South Carolina.

The Lies That We are Told

We are taught that gastrointestinal illnesses are transmitted by our stool, i.e., we are blamed for our own illnesses; and we are told that some diseases suddenly appear from nowhere on crops or food products. Nonsense! We are expected to believe that diseases create themselves all by themselves through the miracle of 'spontaneous creation' of life. We are also falsely blamed for our lead poisonings.

National Drinking Water Health Hazards

Contradicting these falsehoods, our cities create this public health crisis through water system mis-operations ("Water-Main Breaks in Mississippi and Across U.S. Can Be Stopped", Click Here). Across the U.S., annual multi-billion-dollar U.S. profits stonewall the crushing of this public health crisis.

Preventable infectious diseases and lead poisonings are inflicted on people throughout our country and the rest of the world through our drinking water. Diseases include E. coli, listeria, legionnaires' disease, and cryptosporidiosis. With respect to this health crisis, my hometown of Aiken is representative of our cities.

Figure 1. Water hammers and resultant water main cracks, with and without brown water, cause infectious disease.
Figure 1. Water hammers and resultant water main cracks, with and without brown water, cause infectious disease.
(Image by Center for Disease Control)   Details   DMCA

Aiken Drinking Water Sickens Me

I have lived in Aiken, South Carolina, since 1991, where I suffered from gastrointestinal illnesses ten different times. At one time, I called these illnesses 'food poisonings', but now I expertly call them 'water poisonings'. Waterborne illnesses enter our water mains through unseen, underground cracks.

In fact, I have seen water bubbling up from an underground water main that supplies water to my home. Aiken staff did not respond to this reported water main break.

The logic is simple. 1) Water main breaks cause illness. 2) I was ill multiple times with uncontrollable diarrhea and projectile vomiting. 3) Water main breaks inflicted illnesses upon me.

As I wrote this Op Ed, I recalled that I repaired a soldered copper pipe in my home many years ago, where the solder may have been tin-lead. That is, my family may be victims of lead poisoning by Aiken, along with 9 million other homes in the U.S. ("New EPA Data Point to Which States and Cities Have the Most Lead Pipes", click here) .

Aiken Blocks Efforts to Uncover a Brown Water Cause

The following email was unanswered by the Mayor and City Manager.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

Robert A. Leishear, PhD, P.E., PMP, ASME Fellow, Who's Who in America Top Engineer, Who's Who Millennium Magazine cover story, NACE Senior Corrosion Technologist, NACE Senior Internal Piping Corrosion Technologist, ANSYS Expert, AMPP Certified
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
