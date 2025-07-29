The Devolution of the American Hero

There was a time when Americans knew what it meant to be a hero. But thanks to the last several decades of cutthroat capitalism, corporate mind control, and social media distortion, the term has lost its original meaning. As a result, Americans too often compromise their principles, only do what's profitable or expedient, and condemn anyone who questions their motives. Not a very heroic way to live, yet shouldn't everyone be a hero in his or her own life?

According to famed mythologist Joseph Campbell, a hero is an individual who has gone beyond the normal range of human experience to perform an extraordinary act or deed; in addition, he is an individual who is willing to risk or sacrifice his life for a cause greater than himself or other than himself. Historically, the hero has embodied these qualities: honesty, bravery, unselfishness, compassion, inviolate personal ethics, and a commitment to never give up, to fight until the end. Campbell also divides the hero into two subcategories: action heroes, who achieve their objectives through violent or militaristic means, and spiritual heroes, who achieve their objectives through non-violent or passive resistance.

One of the great action heroes of ancient times (and popularized in the 2014 film 300) was King Leonidas of Sparta who defended the pass of Thermopylae in northern Greece with only three hundred troops. Actually the total number was more than that, but it still paled in comparison to the army of Xerxes, the Persian King, who had thousands of troops. According to the historical account, "Stand and Die" was the battle cry for the Spartans, and for three days they held off Xerxes' troops until eventually they were overwhelmed, and each Spartan warrior was killed, including King Leonidas. Their noble and heroic fight to the finish, which gave their fellow Spartans enough time to mobilize a larger army and eventually defeat Xerxes, set the standard for military battles for centuries to come.

In contrast, the spiritual hero uses moral rectitude and nonviolence as his tools of the trade, but like the action hero, he is prepared to sacrifice his life if necessary. Socrates and Christ, for example, were two great spiritual heroes who died for their beliefs, as were Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Joan of Arc was a spiritual hero, but a unique one because she was also an action hero (and a woman) who led her troops into battle at a time and in a culture that did not sanction female warriors. Unfortunately, she ultimately sacrificed her own life and became a martyr (dead hero), the fate of many heroes. As F. Scott Fitzgerald noted, "Show me a hero, and I will write you a tragedy."

For centuries, the hero archetype was celebrated throughout Western culture in Europe and the United States. During the latter half of the twentieth century, however, the archetype in America began to change as our society evolved culturally, and by the 1960s, the heroic archetype came under attack. Black Americans, for example, objected to the fact that films and television shows almost always portrayed a white American in the role of the hero. Women also objected to the fact that most often the hero was a male rather than a female. In addition, the Vietnam War changed the perception of war itself and the role of a hero.

As a result, another archetype evolved: the antihero. The antihero, or alternative hero, as I prefer to call him, embodied many of the same qualities of the traditional hero, but unlike the traditional hero he was decidedly anti-establishment. The alternative hero, of course, was not a totally new phenomenon; in fact, one could make a case that the ancient Greek hero Achilles could be interpreted as more alternative hero than traditional hero. In more recent times, Dashiell Hammett's detective character Sam Spade was a classic alternative hero, and Humphrey Bogart, the actor who portrayed him in The Maltese Falcon, the movie version of the book by the same name, became famous for playing alternative heroes in film.

The concept of the alternative hero reached its apotheosis during the cultural revolution of the late1960s and early 1970s. During this period, the traditional, clean-cut, God-fearing hero of post World War II America had become corny, passe', and at odds with the prevailing zeitgeist. He was a relic from another era who represented the "plastic" values of the 1950s establishment. On screen he was embodied by John Wayne, but even "The Duke", the quintessential western film hero of the World War II generation, was being outgunned and replaced by Clint Eastwood's gritty new alternative western hero whom he portrayed in "spaghetti westerns" like The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly. The new archetype portrayed by Eastwood was a perfect fit for the Baby Boom generation of the '60s; he was unkempt and iconoclastic, a bounty hunter, not a soldier or lawman, and he didn't like taking orders. He was an existentialist who created his own code of ethics, the same way that rebels or gangsters did, and he foreshadowed a changing world where the line between the good guys and the bad guys was becoming progressively more blurred.

But just as the alternative hero replaced the traditional hero, a new archetype, whom I call the "corporate hero", replaced the alternative hero in the 1980s. The new corporate hero was a product of the Reagan era. He was a stalwart proponent of free market capitalism and Ayn Rand objectivism, a staunch anti-communist and disciple of ultra-conservatives like Milton Freedom and William F. Buckley Jr. Where the alternative hero of the '60s was an anti-establishment rebel, the corporate hero of the '80s was a super-establishment businessman.

But he was not like Sinclair Lewis' Babbitt, the old-fashioned conformist businessman who goes to church on Sundays, gripes about unions and high taxes, and occasionally feels guilty about his affluent lifestyle. No, he was more like Gordon Gekko, the ruthless, greed-driven character Michael Douglass portrays in the movie Wall Street. The Gekko character was patterned after real life cutthroat capitalists like Michael Milkin and Ivan Boesky, both of whom went to jail for their financial misdeeds. Boesky, of course, was credited with coining the term, "Greed is good", and he spoke for a whole generation of corporate heroes and all-around swell guys like "Chainsaw" Al Dunlop, "Neutron" Jack Welch, and "Kenny Boy" Lay.

Predictably, the mainstream media, forever obeisant to their corporate masters, were quick to lionize these heroes of cutthroat capitalism and couldn't wait to put them on the front covers of magazines and do flattering interviews with them on television. Even college professors lauded these immoral, ruthless creeps as "smart cookies" worthy of admiration. In fact, I personally know of a case where a professor at a prominent business school actually showed the movie Wall Street to his students not as a cautionary tale of good verses evil, but as a primer on how to be a consummate businessman!

In the old days, this type of corporate hero, who represented greed, ruthlessness, selfishness, and lack of ethics and morals, would have been considered evil and identified as a "villain", an archetype as old as the hero himself. Unfortunately, Americans are a little slow to catch on, and this villainous corporate hero continued to capture the imagination of the American public and was raised to apotheosis throughout the 1980s and 1990s, and well into the 21st century. It was no coincidence that during this same time period, the distribution of wealth in the country became increasingly more tilted toward the upper one percent of the population, especially the upper one-tenth of one percent. And thanks to the Supreme Court's insanely bad Citizens United Decision of 2010, multi-millionaires and billionaires are able to wield almost unlimited political power when it comes to picking candidates and getting them elected to public office.

As a result, the villainous corporate hero of decades past morphed into something even more despicable and dangerous: the neofascist hero. (Calling Donald Trump and Elon Musk!) Unlike the corporate hero, the neofascist hero is no longer content to be just a greedy, narcissistic billionaire who uses his money to buy rich-man toys, trophy wives, and corrupt politicians. No, he wants much more than that! He wants to be in charge of the economy, the political process, the social mores, and the future of the country itself-- even outer space, for chrissake!

Worse yet, neofascist heroes like Trump and Musk have influenced a whole generation of young men to believe that being a neofascist bully is cool! And what does it mean to be cool to a generation of young unemployed or underemployed men who are being left behind by society, who are being replaced by AI and robots in the workplace, and who are being rejected by young women who surpass them at school and in the business world? Well, it ain't pretty. It's reminiscent of Adolf Hitler being rejected from the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna (twice) and then taking it out on the elite society that rejected him. And for many of these young men, it's tantamount to the same thing. It means getting revenge on the "elite political culture," the "woke a**holes" that don't value them. It means, in their ultimate fantasy, becoming an all-powerful brute that can kick ass and do whatever he wants, a Bizarro Superman without ethics or decency. Being a nice guy or fighting for one's country is for "suckers and losers", as their neofascist hero Trump has told them.

To be fair, Trump and Musk did not invent the American version of the neofascist hero. Nor did they create the "manosphere" populated by these aforementioned young (and not-so-young) men who hate successful liberal women, worship hyper masculinity, and revel in revenge and violence. A case can be made that Rush Limbaugh, Trump's recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- could he have made a worse choice? --was an early neofascist hero who predated Trump and had millions of devout followers.

But there's no denying that in today's culture, Trump and Musk have given impetus and legitimacy to this archetype, as have social media personalities like Joe Rogan, Andrew Tate, and Jordan Peterson, And let's not forget how right-wing Christian Nationalists and Neo-Nazis, some of Trump's most ardent supporters, have always been in sync with this neofascist hero. Even black rapper Kanye West, whom Elon Musk considers a friend and positive role model for his millions of fans, is all in on this archetype, and apparently digs Hitler as well! As proof, his most recent song, "Heil Hitler", has received over 10 million Nazi salutes on X, Musk's social platform.

Perhaps this is to be expected at the end of empire. It's been roughly 250 years since the United States was founded and became the top dog in the world. Historians tell us that's how long most empires last before they either crumble from within or are conquered by one of their enemies. And if one traces the devolution of the hero archetype from traditional hero to antihero to corporate hero to neofascist hero - and uses it as a historical marker - the future doesn't look too promising for the good old USA.

After all, it's no coincidence that a malignant narcissist like Trump is in charge of the country during the final days of the American Empire. Who else? Our country has devolved so far there is no longer any room at the top for an unselfish, ethical, traditional hero. Perhaps Trump won't go as far as Hitler or Mussolini or Stalin. But who knows? Bear in mind, when a malignant narcissist like Trump gets older and his health deteriorates and he realizes his time is nearly up, he will take everyone down with him. It's what malignant narcissists do. When this happens, the country will crumble from within and the American Empire will become a second-rate power replaced by China, the new top-dog empire and the next "Shining City on a Hill".