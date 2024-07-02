 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Devastating Message of the Supreme Court's Insurrection: Welcome Back to America King George

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Supreme Court Justices
Supreme Court Justices
The Republican extremists on the Supreme Court have removed their disguises revealing their true identities: dedicated authoritarians pretending to be constitutionalists. The ruling on presedential immunity canceled the Declaration of Independence, the American Revolution, and the Constitution--and has rolled out the red carpet for the return of King George.

While asserting that the president is not above the law (wink wink) they declared in a 6-3 decision along party lines: "Under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority. And he is entitled to at least presumptive immunity from prosecution for all his official acts."

Is the majority ruling of the six Republican appointees on the Supreme Court Act 2 of the attempted insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021? An insurrection that failed much to the disappointment of the Republican Supreme Court justices' hero, Donald Trump and apparently some Justices as well. The defeated president lamented as he watched on TV the failure of the assault on the capital to overthrow the 2020 election results or eliminate oppositional members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence, who refused to submit to Trump's election fraud scheme.

But now in a more antiseptic insurrection, the Supreme Court has established the groundwork for the destruction of the Democratic Republic of the United States of America. In its ruling on July 1, 2024 the Supreme Court also signaled a green light for extremist Republicans to continue to trash democratic principles and institutions with impunity.

In a scathing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote that the majority ruling "makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government that no man is above the law." She added, "This majority's project will have disastrous consequences for the presidency and for our democracy. With fear for our democracy, I dissent."

Will the American public wake up to the MAGA Republican agenda to take down our democracy?

Will Act 3 be salvation or apocalypse? The ending script will be written on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Hopefully, Who will write it is still an open question.

(Article changed on Jul 02, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT)

Bernard Starr Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bernard Starr, PhD, is the author of The Crucifixion of Truth, a drama about historical antisemitism set in 16th-century Italy and Spain. Starr is a psychologist, journalist, and professor emeritus at CUNY, Brooklyn College.
 

Related Topic(s): Presidential Authority; Supreme Court; Supreme Court Hypocrisy; Supreme Court War On Democracy, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Bernard Starr

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 7, 2010)


  New Content

Right before our eyes we are witnessing an insurrection that will unravel our democracy. What can we do?

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024 at 10:54:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 8, 2011)


  New Content

Bernard,

While I appreciate your clarity and moral focus, I believe you underestimate the extent of our predicament.

I'd like to recommend Dark Night, Early Dawn, by Christopher Bache, Choosing Earth by Duane Elgin, and Light at the End of the Tunnel by the Hon. Paul Hellyer.

Re- the above, much can be found online as well.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 2, 2024 at 2:40:38 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
