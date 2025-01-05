 
Login/Register Login | Register
87 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 1/5/25

The Democratic Party and America's Modern Working Class

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Michael Roberts
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Roberts
Become a Fan
  (19 fans)

The Democratic Party's relationship with the working class has undergone significant changes over the past century, leading to the perception that it has abandoned its working-class roots. This analysis will examine the validity of this claim in the context of its seismic political loss in the 2024 United States presidential elections and the barrage of criticism that followed. It will also explore how the party might reconnect with working-class voters beyond 2025.

Historical Context

The Democratic Party was once known as the party of the "common man," standing for individual rights and state sovereignty[7]. It drew strong support from labor unions and working-class Americans, particularly during the New Deal Era. The party championed policies that benefited workers, such as establishing a minimum wage, creating Social Security, and introducing federal oversight of union elections[9].

However, the party's focus began to shift in the 1960s and 1970s. The Democratic Party transitioned from a labor union-centric movement to one heavily influenced by intellectuals and college campuses[1]. Key moments, such as the Vietnam War protests, environmental movement, and civil rights activism, created a cultural and ideological shift that distanced the party from many working-class voters[1].

The Shift Away from Working-Class Roots

Several factors contributed to the perception that the Democratic Party has abandoned its working-class base:

1. Intellectual and Campus Influence: The rise of the New Left and campus activism in the 1960s shifted the party's focus towards intellectualism, potentially alienating traditional working-class constituencies[1]. This situation was aggravated during the Bill Clinton presidency as the party courted the intelligencia and tech-barons of Silicon Valley while ignoring the working class across America. The party's embrace and dependence on Wall Street money further accelerated this movement away from ordinary working class issues and struggles making the party indistinguishable from its Republican counterpart.

2. Globalization and Economic Policies: Democratic administrations pursued policies that stabilized financial markets and promoted global integration, often at the cost of American laborers[5].

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Michael Roberts Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

MICHAEL DERK ROBERTS Small Business Consultant, Editor, and Social Media & Communications Expert, New York Over the past 20 years I've been a top SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT and POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST in Brooklyn, New York, running (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Class Politics; Class Warfare; Democratic Leadership Council; Democratic Party Strategy; Working Class, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

October 19, 1983 and The Murder Of Maurice Bishop

Why Black History Is important

Wordsmiths And The Delusional

Blacks Killing Blacks

Black On Black Crime: A Critique

2014 FIFA World Cup: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend