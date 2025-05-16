 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/16/25

The Democrat's MIA Message

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)

Marcello Rollando
Marcello Rollando The Reasonable Voice
Marcello Rollando The Reasonable Voice
How do those elected to Congressional minority status respond to those, of the people , who, by the people , put them in their current weakened political position, for non-voters whose election default allowed the election of deceptive empty promises, depositing excessive cashflow opportunities from the powerful compensated by paying for the privileges of financial exemptions profiting off the moral civic duty of Americans?

How do we who respect, if not love, most of the people all of the time , counter those who claim to love all God's children , yet applaud deporting those who don't resemble them, from, The Land of the Free, without Judicial Due Process and celebrate Congressional Republicans deserting America's Constitution?

How do reasonable Moderate, Liberal, Progressive Democrats, AND Republicans defending the American Dream against cowardly representatives hiding behind condescending, group speak Talking Points during, Town Hall battle grounds - at least, defending their personal individual democracy?

How can a word to the wise surmount our homegrown panic attack , chaos and inhumane fear-driven me-first political blinders, blinding half the people to the underqualified, thinking themselves superior to Constitutional law - thus imbued with disrespect for all foreign and domestic missions performed by any branch of, the Home of the Brave's sacrificial offerings benefiting: freedom and justice for all in our now defiled, America?

The answers still rise with the United We Stand wind beneath our morally clipped wings: Duped by pretentious political preying on Public Radio/Television, people please partner: pausing ponderous puppeteers persistently preventing populous purpose: to progress past pathetic plunging.

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Beware of Americans' short attention span; for he who welcomes foreign bailout from chaotic conflicts he created, fools some of the people all of the time

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Label no one "stupid," who struggles for family kitchen table issues, dumbfounded by multi-cultural experiences as democracy's foundational infrastructure

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Never utter the name of him who has America tittering at the precipice of Fascism - rather proclaim repeatedly: our democratic Republic is the only thing fighting for all of us

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Let go of those who would rather be Russian than a democrat, for their allegiance is to the enemy of the people not, We The People

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Getting what we seek depends largely on where and from whom we ask

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Focus media on saving people being snatched off American streets and campuses, with the possibility that new ICE dark facial shroud may be hiding formerly imprisoned, pardoned proud militia keepers of the oath to stand back and stand by

Ã ? ï ? ? ï ? ? Remember the Ladies : "In the first quarter of 2025, women - of all ages and races - working full-time, earned 83.9 cents for every dollar earned by male workers." Happy Mother's Day to all Mothers and to all the men in their Circle of Life - who honor them with the justice of equality under the law.

Americans often strike for human rights. Let's stop supporting businesses who fail to pay female employees, equal pay for equal work !

Truth is the Democratic Message that saves us from ourselves and patriotic imposters Fleecing America.

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative
 
Related Topic(s): Democrats; Democrats DNC; Democrats In The Us Senate; Democrats Progressive; Democrats Win; Democrats Winning Back The Senate; Democrats Winning Back The United States Senate; Message, Add Tags
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Tell A Friend