

The Debacle In Iran

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A ceasefire, a countdown clock, and the world's least convincing supervillain routine... The Countdown to Nowhere

So, look. Our President -- a man whose foreign"'policy process appears to be "Magic 8"'Ball, but with more caps lock" -- spent the week threatening to literally delete a civilization from the server.

And then, eighty"'eight minutes before his own self"'imposed "Judgment Day," he signs a ceasefire. Not because of strategy. Not because of leverage. Not because of some eleventh"'hour diplomatic breakthrough.

No -- this is what happens when MAGA Incompetent Malevolence meets the attention span of a caffeinated toddler. It's the "I'm going to burn this house down -- ooh, a nickel!" school of statecraft.

America Has a Brand -- Or" Had One

Let's not breeze past the "wiping out a civilization" part. We're Americans! We have a brand! The first war we ever fought was basically to keep sea lanes open so we could sell people stuff they didn't need. Whatever stupid things we've done -- and we've done a Costco"'sized pallet of stupid -- we've always prided ourselves on not being those old"'school, mustache"'twirling, "I claim this land for the King!" European imperialists.

After World War II, we didn't annex Germany and Japan; we gave them a giant pile of cash and said, "Here, build a car company and beat us at baseball."

Even George W. Bush -- a man whose "Mission Accomplished" banner has aged like room"'temperature shrimp -- at least had intentions.

But threatening to evaporate an entire culture? That's not a policy. That's a comic"'book villain who gets defeated by a teenager in spandex.

The Scoreboard Nobody Wants to Look At

And how's it going? Let's check the scoreboard.

We used to do "Regime Change." Now the President is basically saying, "Hey, as long as you stop the nukes, we're cool."

Meanwhile, the nukes are fine! They're sitting in the bunker like, "Is he gone yet?"

We're pulling back our goals, but the Iranians? They're leaning in. They're like:

"Since you're here, we'd like the Straits of Hormuz--

-- some reparations--

-- and also, can you validate our parking?"

They're on the offensive. If we're "winning" this hard, why are we sprinting toward the exit like a guy who just realized the restaurant doesn't split checks? eat these days."

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