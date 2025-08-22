 
The Death of Hulk Hogan

John Rachel
Reporting on the death of Hulk Hogan got it all wrong. Of course, mainstream media is mostly a lot of drivel, so it was expected. But even alternative sites and their usually astute commentators really missed the boat on this one.

Hulk Hogans passing was not just a pop culture icon kicking the bucket at the relatively young age of 71.

It was the death of a man of historic importance, comparable to Jesus, Gutenberg, Galileo, Einstein, John F. Kennedy.

It was the death of Americas newest Founding Father!

Hulk Hogan represented a cosmic shift in the way America conducted its internal affairs and its entire relationship to the rest of the world!

No more wussy negotiating. Now we yell! No more timidity and cooperation. Now we threaten and coerce! Forget about polite speeches and fluffy oratory. Now its bombast and bellicosity!

And no more false humility: America is exceptional! America is indispensable!

AMERICA IS #1! You got that?

We own the world and well run it the way we see fit!

So . . .

Good-bye to all those barriers to the full expression of Americas greatness and power. Try to stop us? Well bomb the sh*t of you!

Indeed! Hulk Hogan was in the ring what America now is on the world stage. Loud, raucous, boisterous, belligerent! Arrogant, menacing, ruthless!

Yes folks, its show time for the New Hulk Hogan-style America! Were the greatest! Were the most awesome! Were the most powerful! And were dangerous!

So don't even think about messing with us. WELL F*CK YOU UP REAL GOOD!

Granted, everyone knows pro wrestling is fake. But this just reinforces my point. American democracy is fake. American diplomacy is fake. Its all posing, posturing, chest-beating. Just like with pro wrestling, the American citizenry is locked into a stupor of willful denial, a suspension of disbelief. We don't need substance. We don't need reality. We want drama! We want a good show! We want spectacle! We want the GOOD GUY -- that would be the U.S. -- to WIN and WIN and WIN.

So lets give Hulk the credit he deserves. While its doubtful that Hulk Hogan single-handedly was responsible for this profound shift in American politics, he was entirely emblematic of what America has become and now will always be.

Hulk Hogan was the Founding Father of the New American Century.

God bless this amazing, patriotic man! And may he rest in peace!

John Rachel has a B.A. in Philosophy, and has written ten novels and six political non-fiction books. His political articles have appeared at OpEdNews, Russia Insider, The Greanville Post, and other alternative media outlets. Since leaving (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Lets give Hulk the credit he deserves. While its doubtful that Hulk Hogan single-handedly was responsible for this profound shift in American politics, he was entirely emblematic of what America has become and now will always be. Hulk Hogan was the Founding Father of the New American Century!

