The Dangers of Trump's Middle East Policy

President Donald Trump traveled to the Middle East this week and encountered the mess of his administration's foreign policy, as writer Simon Tisdall stated in his story, "Trump Thinks He is Shaping the Middle East. Instead, It's Gulf States that Will Dictate US Foreign Policy."

Tisdall said the President is delusional in the great things he's promised and that his policies are failing across the board. He also argued for a change in course: "Gulf leaders have the leverage to set Trump straight, if they decide to use it. He relies on them to an unprecedented degree - far more than on Europe - as diplomatic interlocutors, security partners, and financial backers. His approach to Palestine, which is on the brink of a second Nakba (catastrophe), is a mix of prejudice, cruelty, and sheer ignorance. Without Arab help, the US and Israel may remain trapped indefinitely in a destructive policy cul-de-sac."

President Trump can't afford to ignore the views of Saudi Arabia's leader, Mohammed bin Salman, as well as his Middle Eastern counterparts on Gaza, Syria, and Yemen. They oppose war with Iran, which the US and Israel previously threatened. For support from Gulf states, our country must pay a price. Take Trump's hope of extending the so-called Abraham Accords by normalizing Saudi-Israeli relations. Salman said this cannot happen without guaranteed progress towards an independent Palestinian state - something the political leadership in Israel, or at least the leadership that's in power now, does not want. Salman called the killing of over 50,000 Palestinians genocide. While in the Middle East, the President will be under pressure to end Israel's blockade and reinstate the ceasefire.

Trump's stance on Israel is different than the one he advocated on the campaign trail in 2024. So far, Trump has declined invitations to add Jerusalem to his trip. Tisdell believes, as many do, that Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's prime minister, and his allies plan a long-term military occupation of Gaza and mass expulsions of Palestinians. Yet while Trump was supportive two months ago, talking foolishly about building a "Riviera of the Middle East," he seemed to have realized this isn't the way forward for peace.

Netanyahu wants the US to join Israel in military action against Iran this year. Then he witnessed Trump's sudden announcement last month of talks with Tehran about its nuclear program. A similarly abrupt Trump U-turn occurred when he ended US airstrikes on Yemen while Israel continued to bomb Houthi fighters. Both policy shifts and Trump's changing tone on Gaza follow Gulf state lobbying, of course. Arab leaders, backed by Turkey, want Trump to curb Israel's military operations in Lebanon and Syria. All six Gulf Cooperation Council members favor engagement with Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and his coalition government. Al-Sharaa said he doesn't want to fight Israel.

Tisdall addressed the problems with Trump's Syria policy: "Trump, unlike Britain and the EU, has refused to relax Assad-era sanctions. It's a big mistake that handicaps Syrians' hopes of a fresh start - and could let Iran and Russia back in. A democratic, pro-Western Syria is a great prize. Right now, it is beginning to look like a missed opportunity." The influence of Middle East states is a fact of life in our century. If the US is to bring peace to the region, it must engage with the new Syria and solve the Israel-Palestine conflict and bring an end to the horror in Gaza. It looks like Trump is unwilling to do either.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project